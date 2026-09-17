'Long-Arm Jurisdiction': China Slams New US Bill Threatening 100% Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil

China has opposed the proposed “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026”, saying its economic and trade cooperation with other countries should not be disrupted by third-party sanctions.

In a post on X, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Beijing's economic and trade ties with other countries “do not target any third party” and should remain free from disruption or coercion by external parties.

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China also reiterated its opposition to what it described as long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions that it said have no basis in international law or authorisation from the UN Security Council.

Beijing has previously said it opposes unilateral sanctions lacking a basis in international law or a UN Security Council mandate, while arguing that normal economic and trade cooperation should not be disrupted.

Earlier, China opposed the US deployment of weapons in outer space, warning against any move to trigger an arms race or turn space into a battlefield.

Responding to the US deployment, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on X said Beijing supports the peaceful use of outer space and efforts to keep it safe.

“China stands for peaceful use of outer space and keeping it safe, and opposes any arms race in outer space or any attempt to weaponize it and turn it into a warzone,” the spokesperson said.

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The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Washington to halt its military build-up in outer space and called for steps to preserve global strategic stability.

“We urge the US to stop its military build-up in outer space, and uphold global strategic stability with concrete actions,” the spokesperson said.

The remarks came after the US officially acknowledged the deployment of armed “space control weapons” into orbit.

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