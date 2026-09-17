'India Now A World Power': Netanyahu Sends Birthday Greetings To Modi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 76 on Thursday.

The official X account of the Prime Minister of Israel shared Netanyahu's message along with a photograph of the two leaders. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared: Happy birthday, Narendra!” the post said.

In his message, Netanyahu praised Modi's leadership, saying it had transformed India into a “world power.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power,” Netanyahu wrote. “Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies. The friendship between Israel and India has never been stronger, and together we will take it to even greater heights,” he added.

“I wish you many more years of leadership, health and fulfillment,” Netanyahu said in his birthday message.

Modi and Netanyahu have met once so far in 2026. The two leaders last met in February 2026, during Modi's official state visit to Israel.

Apart from Netanyahu, other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, have also wished Prime Minister Modi on his birthday.

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