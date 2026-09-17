Tata Sons Board Reappoints N Chandrasekaran For Third Term, Initiates Steps For RBI Compliance

The Tata Sons board has officially reappointed N. Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman for another five-year term, ending months of intense speculation over the conglomerate's leadership.

The decision was passed by a majority vote during a crucial board meeting on Thursday. The move comes after Chandrasekaran acceded to the board's request to reconsider his earlier decision to step away.

The leadership transition had hit a roadblock earlier this year. While the board had agreed in principle to the extension in September 2025, a lack of unanimity delayed the formal approval. Following unresolved discussions in May and June, Chandrasekaran formally opted out of a renewed tenure in August.

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The tide turned earlier this month when the Nomination and Remuneration Committee intervened. Citing his crucial contributions and the broader interests of the Tata Group, the committee unanimously urged him to reverse his decision and recommended his reappointment.

The initial backing for Chandrasekaran's extension came directly from Tata Trusts in July 2025, when they passed a unanimous resolution praising his stewardship of the group since 2017.

In another major development, the board resolved to initiate steps to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory guidelines.

Tata Sons stated that it will now seek guidance from the central bank, Tata Trusts, and other stakeholders on applicable compliance requirements, officially setting the stage for the holding company's highly anticipated public listing.

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