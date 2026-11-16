RBI Flags Listing Requirement In Letter To Tata Sons, Says Comply With Upper Layer NBFC Rules

The Reserve Bank of India has told Tata Sons to comply with all regulations that apply to upper layer non-banking financial companies. In its letter, the central bank named one rule specifically, which is the requirement that the Tata Group holding company list its shares.

The letter, dated Nov. 16 and addressed to Tata Sons' chief financial officer, replies to a letter sent by the company on Oct. 6, wherein it said it wanted the regulator's guidance which would enable it to comply with applicable regulations.

The RBI noted that Tata Sons had not asked about any particular rule. “While specific guidance has not been sought on any particular regulation/ guideline/ direction, from the discussion in the Board regarding listing, it seems the guidance is perhaps with respect to the same,” the letter said.

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“In this connection, you are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/ guidelines/ directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL)... including the requirement of listing by your company,” it said.

The RBI also said Tata Sons could raise questions about any other specific rule, which “may be communicated to us along with relevant details”.

The letter is the latest step in a long dispute over whether Tata Sons should list. The RBI first classified Tata Sons as an Upper Layer NBFC in September 2022. Such companies must list within three years, which set Tata Sons' original deadline at Sept. 30, 2025. Tata Sons had applied to surrender its Core Investment Company registration to avoid the listing mandate.

On Aug. 6, the RBI kept Tata Sons in the upper layer category for FY27. It said at the time that this was “without prejudice” to the outcome of the company's deregistration application. Then, in a letter dated Sept. 11, 2026, the RBI rejected Tata Sons' application for voluntary surrender of its registration as a core investment company.

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On Sept. 17, Tata Sons said its board had resolved to begin steps to comply with applicable RBI guidelines and would seek guidance from the RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders. At the same meeting, the board voted 4-1 to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman, with Noel Tata casting the only dissenting vote.

Tata Trusts hold about 66% of Tata Sons and have consistently opposed a listing. At the Sept. 17 board meeting, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata repeated the Trusts' view that the more-than-century-old structure of Tata Sons and the Tata Group should be preserved. The Trusts said the board should look at all available options instead of treating listing as the only way to comply.

The Trusts have since proposed a strategic reorganisation of Tata Sons. Under the plan, Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers would be merged into Tata Sons. The merged company would be structured so that it is neither an NBFC nor a core investment company, which would let it stay unlisted. The proposal was addressed to the Tata Sons chairman, with a copy marked to the RBI.

As of March 31, 2026, the combined company would have operating revenue of Rs 1,05,043 crore, and revenue over and above income from financial assets would come to Rs 40,072 crore. According to the proposal, those numbers mean it would not meet the principal business criteria for an NBFC. The reorganisation would need a no-objection certificate from the RBI in advance.

The RBI's Nov. 16 letter does not refer to the restructuring proposal.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds around 18% of Tata Sons, has favoured a listing. Separately, a writ petition before the Bombay High Court seeks directions to the RBI to make Tata Sons list on the BSE and NSE.

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