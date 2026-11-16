'May Not Return Alive': Imran Khan's Chilling Warning From Pakistan Jail

Imprisoned since August 2023, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that he may not return alive from prison, citing his deteriorating health and alleged denial of adequate medical care.

In an open letter sent through his legal counsel to the chief justices of the Islamabad High Court, the Federal Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, Khan sought intervention over his prison conditions and access to medical treatment.

He urged the country's top judiciary to enforce its previous directives concerning his incarceration and ensure proper medical care for both himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Rare Ministerial Trip: Pakistan Confirms Participation In SCO Forum In New Delhi

"At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive," he wrote in the letter.

The open letter was posted on X on Monday by his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, following a visit to Adiala jail last week. Khan described his treatment in prison as "cruel and unusual".

He alleged that prolonged solitary confinement and a lack of meaningful human contact had taken a toll on his mental health. He also claimed that authorities were preventing him from meeting his imprisoned wife and speaking with his family, despite existing court orders permitting such communication.

Khan further alleged that prolonged isolation had aggravated his hypertension and raised concerns about his physical well-being.

"The doctors now tell me that I am highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, and that my heart has already suffered damage," he said.

Open Letter of Mr Imran Khan for kind consideration of Hon Chief Justice's of Pakistan. Humanitarian Plea for Medical Treatment & Shift to Hospital - Voice From Behind the Prison Walls of Adyala

Officials said Khan was taken to a hospital for an eye examination last week before being returned to his prison cell.

This comes after the Supreme Court directed the government in August to transfer Khan to a private hospital in Islamabad following his appeals over his deteriorating health and continued solitary confinement.

Khan also raised concerns over the worsening eyesight of his wife, Bushra Bibi, who has been imprisoned since January 2025 in connection with corruption charges.

According to him, Bushra underwent surgery for a retinal detachment in April but was subsequently placed back in isolation without access to her doctors or medical records.

"I do not ask your Lordships for any favour. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the Honourable SC and proper treatment for our medical conditions," Khan wrote.

ALSO READ | 'I Don't Pay My Tax Dollars So Pakistan Gets Tanks': US' First Muslim Senator-Elect Has A Message

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have each been sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-2 case. The case relates to their acquisition of a luxury Bulgari jewellery set presented to Khan by the Saudi crown prince during an official state visit in 2021.

Apart from the latest verdict, Khan remains in prison amid several other legal cases. Although appeals are underway and several of his previous convictions have been overturned or suspended, one earlier conviction remains active.

His political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has maintained that the cases against him are politically motivated rather than based on genuine legal accountability.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.