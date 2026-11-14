Rare Ministerial Trip: Pakistan Confirms Participation In SCO Forum In New Delhi

Amid strained ties between India and Pakistan, Islamabad confirmed that it will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum scheduled from November 20 to 22, in New Delhi.

Islamabad has selected its Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister, Musadik Masood Malik, to lead its representation at the forum's maiden edition, the country's foreign ministry said.

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"The Government of Pakistan has nominated Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent Pakistan at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue to be held in New Delhi from 20 to 22 November 2026," the ministry said in an official statement.

Ministerial-level exchanges between New Delhi and Islamabad have been rare amid persistent diplomatic tensions. Malik's presence in the Indian capital would provide an opportunity for engagement between the two neighbours, albeit within the broader SCO framework rather than through direct bilateral talks.

According to Islamabad, the gathering will provide a platform for member nations to discuss shared cultural traditions and deepen their understanding of different civilisations.

Pakistan also reiterated its support for greater cultural exchanges and closer people-to-people ties among SCO countries, emphasising the importance of mutual respect.

Pakistan's participation comes a day after India confirmed that invitations had been extended to all 10 SCO member states, including Pakistan, for the November gathering.

Responding to a question during a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said several countries, including all SCO members, had been invited to the event and that New Delhi was preparing to host the dialogue.

"We look forward to hosting this Civilizational Dialogue," Jaiswal said.

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The forum is an initiative proposed by India to strengthen cultural exchanges, mutual understanding and people-to-people engagement across the Eurasian region. Besides the full members of the grouping, India has also invited observer states and dialogue partners to participate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced India's plans to host the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum on October 20 while addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Singh said the initiative was aimed at strengthening cultural connections and mutual understanding among member countries.

He also highlighted India's longstanding relations with Tajikistan and its wider engagement with Central Asian nations.

Referring to the SCO's 25-year journey, Singh said the organisation's leadership had reviewed its achievements and discussed its future during the summit in Bishkek.

He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on strengthening security, connectivity and economic opportunities across the region.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was also present at the Dushanbe meeting.

The upcoming forum also comes at a time when Pakistan holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for the 2026-27 term.

Islamabad formally assumed the position on September 1, taking over from Kyrgyzstan following the SCO summit in Bishkek.

The SCO currently has 10 full members: Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India became a full member in 2017. Afghanistan and Mongolia hold observer status, while the grouping also has 15 dialogue partners.

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