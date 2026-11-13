Nude Photos, WhatsApp Chats And Secret War Plans: Inside The Pakistani Honey Trap Targeting An IAF Officer

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander has allegedly shared classified military information with an operative linked to a Pakistani intelligence agency in exchange for nude photographs, according to a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police.

The officer allegedly passed on sensitive details about India's secret war plans, drone capabilities, combat aircraft deployments, military exercises and the locations of important military installations to the Pakistani operative.

The Delhi Police has alleged that the officer had been in contact with the operative through WhatsApp between January 12 and April 1, 2026. During this period, he allegedly shared classified military information with the operative.

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The Wing Commander has been in custody for five months in connection with a case registered under the Official Secrets Act.

According to the charge sheet, the Pakistani operative sent the officer a nude photograph, following which he shared a page from a classified IAF war plan. The police alleged that the officer had even proposed an arrangement under which he would share one page from the war plan documents for every nude photograph he received.

The officer was intercepted and searched on April 1 after he was found carrying a smartphone into his office, the police said.

What Classified Information Did The IAF Officer Allegedly Share?

The charge sheet alleged that the Wing Commander shared detailed information about a secret IAF drone unit, including its strength, organisational structure and operational procedures.

The information allegedly included details about drone trials, operational capabilities, flight endurance and weapon-targeting systems.

Additionally, the officer allegedly revealed possible sites where the drone unit might be used in a conflict. Such information might provide an adversary with important knowledge about India's operating strategy and military readiness, according to the police.

The charge sheet further claimed that the officer disclosed information regarding the fighter planes' deployment in Leh.

He also gave details regarding a military drill held at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Suratgarh, Rajasthan.

The police claimed that the officer had shared the locations of sensitive military installations and details about troop deployments during wartime.

Investigators said such disclosures could compromise the security of military installations and operations.

IAF Officer Allegedly Facilitated Spyware Installation On Subordinates' Phones

The police have also alleged that the Pakistani operative sent the Wing Commander several applications and links containing malware or spyware.

These tools could potentially be used to access confidential information stored on mobile phones and other electronic devices, the police said.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly facilitated the installation of specific malware and spyware on the electronic devices of five officers serving under his command.

Investigators suspect that this was an attempt to access sensitive information stored on the devices, as well as communications between the officers and their superiors.

The allegation suggests that the officer may have attempted to facilitate access to information beyond what he allegedly shared directly with the Pakistani operative.

WhatsApp Data Reveals Thousands Of Messages Between Officer And Pakistani Operative

The Delhi Police has also presented digital records of the communication between the Wing Commander and the Pakistani operative as part of its charge sheet.

According to the police, an examination of the officer's WhatsApp data revealed an exchange of 3,008 text messages, 65 photographs, 65 reactions, 42 voice calls, four video calls and six URLs.

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Investigators are examining the digital evidence to establish the extent of the classified information allegedly shared by the officer and whether anyone else was involved in the alleged conspiracy.

The investigation is also looking into the possible role of the malware and spyware links shared by the Pakistani operative and their alleged installation on the devices of the five subordinate officers.

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