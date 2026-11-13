Unfaithful To Wife, Faithful To Country? Ex-Russian Spy Weighs In On Jensen Huang Honey-Trap Theory

“If a man in such a position, so intelligent, is being unfaithful to his wife, we have a question. Can he really be faithful to the country, to national security?”

That was the question Aliia Roza put to NDTV as she made the case for examining former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang as possible corporate espionage in an exclusive to the network.

Roza, who says she trained in covert operations in Russian intelligence, argued that the first thing investigators should look at was how Alice Huang got close to him.

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In Roza's account, it began with an introduction through someone he already knew and a business proposition involving the chips his company sold.

Alice Huang is a former director of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based technology company reportedly involved in transactions worth billions of dollars in advanced AI chips. She has been accused of using her relationship with the Nvidia co-founder to obtain sensitive corporate information for Beijing. China denies she is a spy. Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and denied that his conduct had national security implications. Nvidia's board said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised.

The Introduction Came Before the Intimacy

Roza traces the first contact to Alice Huang's husband. Citing published accounts, she said he met Jensen Huang in 2010 and introduced his wife to him years later. She also cited reports that he had been detained over suspected stock manipulation and said investigators should examine his connections and role in the introduction.

“When somebody comes through a mutual contact, somebody we trust, somebody not random from the street, that's what we see in the Alice Huang case,” Roza told NDTV.

Alice Huang also had a business reason to be in the room. Megaspeed was buying Nvidia chips in significant quantities, Roza said. That gave the two an existing commercial relationship. Roza pointed to reports and footage she said showed the pair dining together in 2024 and 2025, kissing and leaving in the same car. She read those encounters as evidence of intimacy. Whether that intimacy was cultivated for intelligence purposes remains an allegation.

Roza also pointed to a separately reported relationship with Kimberly Powell, a Nvidia executive who reported directly to Jensen Huang. For Roza, both reports raised questions about the judgment of a chief executive whose business decisions carried consequences for US technology policy.

What Was Said in Private?

Roza says she was introduced to intelligence work by her father, whom she describes as a senior military officer. She says she went on to train in persuasion, seduction and psychological manipulation. Now based in the United States, she says she advises executives on recognising when someone may be trying to exploit a personal relationship.

In the Nvidia case, the question she kept returning to was what Huang might have discussed with someone he trusted when nobody else was in the room.

“When we trust someone and when we sleep with someone, there are so many pillow talks, and we don't know what Jensen Huang shared with Alice Huang,” she said.

Roza argued that the objective in such an operation could extend beyond obtaining a confidential detail. A relationship sustained over time could give someone a private channel to a chief executive and a chance to influence decisions. In this case, she said, investigators would need to establish whether any such influence was sought or exercised.

Megaspeed's chip purchases give investigators a commercial relationship to examine. Roza's theory turns on what happened alongside it: who arranged the introduction, what was discussed in private and whether any of it changed a decision at Nvidia.

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