Anand Mahindra On Microsoft Outlook Outage: 'I Felt Almost Weightless Without Emails'

Anand Mahindra took to X to share his experience during the Microsoft Outlook outage, joking that he went through the “five stages of grief” after losing access to his emails. He later admitted that being cut off from his inbox was not entirely unpleasant.

ALSO READ : Microsoft Outage: Services Partly Restored As Microsoft Restarts Affected Infrastructure

He said that although Outlook had resumed working on his devices, the interruption had taken him through what he described as something resembling the five stages of grief.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

He recalled initially dismissing the problem as a possible internet connectivity issue before becoming anxious about missed messages and people trying to contact him.

The uncertainty eventually gave way to a feeling of helplessness, as though he had been disconnected from the world.

However, Mahindra said the experience also brought an unexpected sense of freedom from the constant pressure to react, respond and reply to emails. But, that feeling did not last long.

“When Outlook eventually returned, he found himself experiencing regret rather than simply relief,” he said.

Comparing the experience to that of a castaway who had begun enjoying life on a deserted island before being rescued, Mahindra's post highlighted the extent to which constant digital communication has become part of modern working life.

ALSO READ : Microsoft Outage Disrupts Outlook, Teams, Copilot: Seven Things You Should Do Right Now

The outage affected several Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, OneDrive and SharePoint, leaving businesses, government agencies and millions of users unable to carry out routine tasks.

The disruption began on Thursday and continued into Friday, affecting users in India, the US and several other regions. According to Reuters, it lasted more than 12 hours, while Downdetector recorded nearly 200,000 complaints across Microsoft's services.

Microsoft blamed unexpected server failures that put additional pressure on its remaining infrastructure. The company said the outage was not caused by a surge in traffic and found no signs of malicious activity.

Its investigation pointed to problems with server availability and automated systems that monitor server health. A component handling server health information had malfunctioned, while another process needed to establish secure connections was struggling to handle requests. Microsoft was also examining recent server configuration and network changes, though it had yet to establish the exact cause.

To restore services, the company restarted affected servers, redirected traffic and added capacity. The process was not smooth, as some servers stopped responding after being brought back online.

In its November 13 update, Microsoft reported improved services in North America, continued recovery across much of Europe and positive signs in Asia-Pacific. It was still working to fix intermittent connectivity issues, delayed emails and backlogs.

The outage also exposed the problems businesses can face when they depend on a single technology provider. Reuters reported that some financial firms had to turn to alternatives such as fax machines to confirm transactions after their usual communication systems went down.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.