Air India, Air India Express Extend Saudi Flight Ban; Check Refund And Rebooking Options

Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of their flight services to three Saudi Arabian cities amid the prevailing regional situation.

Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until November 30, while services connecting Jeddah will remain cancelled until November 21.

The airlines announced the revised suspension dates on Friday, November 13, through a travel advisory shared on X. The temporary halt applies to all flights operated by both carriers to and from the three destinations.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Microsoft Outage: Air India Says Flights And Customer Support Channels Unaffected

The airlines have also announced refund and rescheduling options for affected passengers.

Customers, who are holding confirmed tickets issued on or before November 10, for travel up to November 30 on Riyadh and Dammam routes or up to November 21 on Jeddah routes, can opt for a full refund upon cancellation or a one-time complimentary rescheduling, subject to seat availability.

Air India, Air India Express Flight Cancellation: Rebooking And Refund Options

Passengers on Air India may rearrange their flights to or from any operating Air India destination in Saudi Arabia in accordance with the updated travel restrictions.

In the meanwhile, travelers on Air India Express are able to rebook their tickets at any Air India Express destination in Bahrain or Saudi Arabia.

By December 14, 2026, passengers impacted by the suspension of flights to Riyadh and Dammam must finish their rescheduled travel. The updated trip must be finished by December 5, 2026, for travelers scheduled on Jeddah routes.

Customers seeking assistance with cancellations or rescheduling can visit the airlines' city booking offices or contact their respective helplines.

Air India helpline numbers:

+91 11 69329333

+91 11 69329999

Air India Express helpline number:

+91 124 6935600

Why Have Air India, Air India Express Suspended Saudi Flights?

The latest extension comes amid heightened regional security concerns following claims by Yemen's Houthi militia that it had launched drone and missile strikes against targets in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The group claimed to have targeted Aramco facilities in Riyadh, Khamis Mushait Air Base and a military cargo aircraft at Sharurah Airport.

In response, Saudi-led Coalition Forces said they had intercepted and destroyed drones over Riyadh and the Eastern Region.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet Flight Disruptions: Mumbai Airport Follows Delhi With Passenger Advisory

Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree also claimed in an announcement on Telegram that the group's drone strike targeting Aramco in Riyadh had achieved its objective.

The flight suspensions come as Indian airlines continue to adjust their operations to Saudi Arabia amid the evolving security situation in the region.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.