Panchayat is gearing up to return as Prime Video India has confirmed that the release date for Season 5 will be announced on Wednesday.

The update was shared on social media, giving fans something to look forward to after the fourth season. "Aapne izzat di ab hum season 5 ka release date denge ????"

The series debuted in 2020 and has completed four seasons. At the centre of the story is Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who takes up a government job as a gram panchayat secretary in Phulera. The show follows his experiences alongside the village's politics, conflicts and personal relationships.

Season 4 ended with Manju Devi losing the election for village head, with Kranti Devi taking over the position. The change will form the backdrop for the events that follow, bringing a new situation for the characters in Phulera.

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What to Expect From Panchayat Season 5

The election has changed the balance in the village, with the characters now facing a different set of circumstances under the new leadership. The story will also continue to focus on the relationships that have developed over the previous seasons.

Abhishek's and Rinki's relationship remains one of the show's unresolved threads. Their equation has developed gradually across the series, but their love story is yet to reach a conclusion. Their relationship will remain one of the storylines to watch in the new season.

The series is also set to continue beyond Season 5. The fifth instalment will not mark the end of Panchayat, leaving the story open for more chapters in the future.

Panchayat Season 5 cast

Jitendra Kumar will reprise his role as Abhishek Tripathi, with Neena Gupta returning as Manju Devi and Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey. Faisal Malik will be back as Prahlad Pandey, while Chandan Roy will play Vikas and Sanvika will return as Rinki.

The returning cast also includes Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar, Bulloo Kumar and Pankaj Jha.

Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat is written by Chandan Kumar. Deepak Kumar Mishra directed the first four seasons, while Akshat Vijaywargiya also directed Season 4.

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