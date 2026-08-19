Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP Signals 20% Premium As Subscription Ends Today

The IPO of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, which opened for subscription on Aug. 17, will close for subscription today, Aug. 19. The Rs 1,700-crore mainboard IPO was subscribed 3.07 times on Day 2 of bidding on Tuesday.

Ahead of its listing next week, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 40 indicates an estimated listing gain of 19.9%.

Here are the key details investors should know about the IPO, as subscription for Lalithaa Jewellery Mart enters its final day.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP

The latest GMP of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO is Rs 40, updated on Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. With the upper price band of Rs 201, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 241 (cap price + today's GMP). This means that investors can expect listing gains of 19.90% per share on market debut.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO has been subscribed 4.88 times on final day of bidding as of 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 19,

QIBs: 1.03 times

NIIs: 12.92 times

RIIs: 3.65 times

Employee Reserved: 3.58 times

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Details

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,700 crore. Fresh issue of 5.97 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,200.00 crore and, offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.49 crore shares aggregating to Rs 500.00 crore.

IPO opened for subscription: Aug 17

Aug 17 IPO closing date : Aug. 19

: Aug. 19 Price band: Rs 190 to Rs 201 per share

Retail investors can apply for at least one lot of 74 shares, amounting to Rs 14,874 at the upper end. Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Allotment and Listing Date

The share allotment status for Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO is expected to be finalised on Aug. 20. The IPO is scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on Monday, Aug. 24.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO: Use of Proceeds

The IPO proceeds will primarily fund the establishment of 10 new stores, while Rs 998.68 crore will fund inventory requirements. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Also Read: Behari Lal Engineering IPO: GMP Signals 29% Listing Gain As Issue Gets 100x+ Subscription

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Financials

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart reported a total income of Rs 25,039.80 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,009 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2026 (FY26), reflecting rapid growth supported by strong retailer expansion and higher bullion prices.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Business

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd., incorporated in 1985, is a South India-focused jewellery retailer serving mass and value-conscious customers. It offers gold, silver, diamond and precious jewellery through large and medium-format stores.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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