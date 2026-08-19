Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Vs Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP: Which IPO Offers Better Listing Gains?

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO has the higher GMP-implied listing gain of the two, based on the latest grey market premium (GMP), with an implied listing gain of around 20%. Horizon Industrial Parks follows with a potential listing gain of around 2%.

IPO GMP Implied Listing Price Implied Listing Gain Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Rs 40 Rs 241 109.9% Horizon Industrial Parks Rs 1 Rs 61 1.67%

With both IPOs entering their final day of bidding on Aug. 19, investors are comparing their grey market premiums and subscription levels.

Both mainboard IPOs are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, Aug. 24.

Here's a closer look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for these issues.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP Today

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO's latest GMP stands at Rs 40 on Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. The issue comes with an upper price band of Rs 201. Adding the GMP of Rs 40 to the upper price band of Rs 201 gives an implied listing price of Rs 241. This translates into an implied listing gain of 19.90% over the upper issue price.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 4.67 times as of 10:20 a.m. on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Details

A book build issue of Rs 1,700 crore, this issue comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 500 crore. It will close for subscription on Aug. 19, with share allotment process likely to be finalised on Aug. 20.

The issue price band is set at Rs 190-Rs 201 per share.

Each application lot consists of 74 shares, requiring retail investors to at least bid for shares worth Rs 14,874 (based on upper price). Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart is a leading retail jewellery company with a strong presence in South India, offering a wide range of gold, diamond, and silver ornaments.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP Today

The company's latest IPO GMP stands at Rs 1 on Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. Adding the Rs 1 GMP to the upper price band of Rs 60 gives an implied listing price of Rs 61. This translates into an implied listing gain of 1.67% over the upper issue price.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 0.26 times as of 10:20 a.m. on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Details

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 2,600 crore. The issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of 43.34 crore shares worth Rs 2,600 crore.

The share allotment process of the IPO will be finalised on Aug. 20. The issue price band has been set at Rs 57 to Rs 60 per share. The lot size for an application is 250 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 15,000 (based on upper price).

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Horizon Industrial Parks is an industrial and logistics real estate platform engaged in developing, owning, and managing modern warehousing assets.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart vs Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Which Has Higher GMP-Implied Listing Gain?

Based on the latest GMP, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart has a clear edge, with an implied listing gain of 19.90%, compared with 1.67% for Horizon Industrial Parks. It is important to note that GMP is unofficial and can change before listing, so investors should not use it as the sole basis for an IPO investment decision.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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