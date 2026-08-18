Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP In Focus As Issue Opens For Subscription Today

Shankesh Jewellers IPO opens for subscription today, Aug. 18, with the latest grey market premium indicating a potential 2.15% listing gain, while investors can bid for the Rs 367.18 crore issue until Aug. 20.

Shankesh Jewellers is a Mumbai-based wholesaler engaged in manufacturing and supplying customised handcrafted gold jewellery.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP Today

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 2 on Aug. 18 at 8:00 a.m. and the upper price band of Rs 93, the estimated Shankesh Jewellers IPO listing price is Rs 95 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 2.15% over the issue price.

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Shankesh Jewellers IPO Details

The Shankesh Jewellers IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 2.95 crore equity shares worth Rs 274.18 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 1 crore equity shares worth Rs 93 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 367.18 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 88-Rs 93 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 160 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper end of the price band.

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

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Shankesh Jewellers IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shankesh Jewellers opens for subscription on Aug. 18 and closes on Aug. 20. Bidding and subscription updates will be monitored across the three-day window.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 21. Shares of Shankesh Jewellers are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 25.

Shankesh Jewellers Financial Performance

The company reported solid FY26 growth, with total income rising 16% and profit after tax increasing 165% year-on-year.

For FY26, Shankesh Jewellers reported:

Total income: Rs 1,630.93 crore, compared with Rs 1,403.94 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 106.68 crore, up from Rs 40.31 crore

EBITDA: Rs 157.90 crore versus Rs 65.35 crore a year earlier

Shankesh Jewellers IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding working capital requirements of the company.

Clearing debt.

General corporate purposes.

Shankesh Jewellers Business

Incorporated in 2005, Shankesh Jewellers' product portfolio includes 22-karat and 18-karat gold items such as bangles, bridal sets, chokers, jhumkas, and mangalsutras, serving major nationwide corporate clients like Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers, and P. N. Gadgil & Sons.

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