Vizhinjam Port Begins Full-Fledged Export-Import Operations, To Undertake Rs 16,000 Crore Expansion

Vizhinjam International Seaport has commenced full-fledged Export-Import (EXIM) operations according to a press release from the Adani Group, on Tuesday.

The port formally began its operations in the presence of V.D. Satheesan, Chief Minister of Keralam and Chief Guest of the programme P.K. Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, Keralam; M. Vincent, MLA; Shyam Jagannathan, IAS, Director General of Maritime Administration, Government of India; maritime partners and other dignitaries. EXIM operations mean handling cargo being exported from or imported into the country, in addition to transshipment between international shipping services.

“It is a proud moment for us and Vizhinjam is now a gateway to the world. The challenge before us is to make the most of this opportunity through Mission Samudra, with Vizhinjam as its base, stronger road and rail connectivity and greater private investment. The government will allocate Rs 3,200 crore for land acquisition for the Ring Road, while discussions have already begun to bring in private investment," V.D. Satheesan, Chief Minister of Keralam said.

The port is located 10 nautical miles from major international shipping routes, has a natural 18–20 metre draft and the ability to handle Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs).

It will also undertake a Rs 16,000-crore Phase 2 expansion which will raise annual capacity to 5.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by December 2028, while creating more than 5,000 additional direct and indirect jobs and catalysing a wider trade, logistics and industrial ecosystem in Keralam.

It is also expected to add 1,200 metres of container berth and bring permanent rail connectivity, enhanced road connectivity, logistics parks, warehousing and other supporting infrastructure. Accelerated full-phase development is targeted for December 2028.

The Vizhinjam investment is part of the Adani Group's wider commitment to Keralam and its infrastructureled growth. With the Phase 2 investment, the Group's cumulative investment in the Vizhinjam project will reach Rs 30,000 crore, the largest investment committed by any business house in Keralam.

The shift to EXIM operations has wider implications for the efficiency of India's maritime trade. This arrangement can reduce reliance on overseas transshipment hubs, shorten transit time and improve supply chain efficiency.

The significance of Vizhinjam extends to India's maritime competitiveness. More than 75% of India's container transshipment cargo is currently handled through foreign ports, adding logistics costs and transit time. Vizhinjam's EXIM operations will help address this structural dependence and strengthen India's ability to retain greater value from its maritime trade.

Located close to major East-West shipping routes, Vizhinjam has already demonstrated its ability to operate at global scale. Commercial operations commenced on 3 December 2024 and the port has since handled more than 2.28 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and 1,100 vessels, including over 80 Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs).

It crossed 1 million TEUs in just 10 months and 2 million TEUs in 18 months. It also handled MSC Irina, a 399.99-metre vessel with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, the largest container vessel to visit India.

“It is the opening of a new gateway connecting Keralam's talent, India's enterprise and the aspirations of millions to global markets," Ashwani Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO) and whole-time director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) said.

He said the port's purpose extends beyond cargo movement, serving India's aspirations for self-reliance, global competitiveness and maritime leadership.

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The initial EXIM catchment covers Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, giving businesses across South India more direct access to international shipping networks.

The port is expected to support the competitiveness of manufacturing and commercial centres such as Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Tiruppur, while driving demand for logistics, warehousing, freight forwarding and related services.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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