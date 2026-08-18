Adani Enterprises Shares Jump 35% YTD, Top Performing Nifty 50 Stock In 2026

Adani Enterprises share price has delivered a strong performance so far this year, emerging as the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, reported Bloomberg.

The Adani Group flagship company's shares have rallied around 35% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has declined more than 7% during the same period.

On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises shares gained nearly 1%, taking the company's market capitalisation to around Rs 4.10 lakh crore.

The strong rally in Adani Enterprises shares comes as analysts maintain a bullish view on the company, citing its exposure to India's infrastructure growth. Several institutional investors have also increased their holdings in the company.

Earlier in June, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adani Enterprises with an ‘Overweight' rating.

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Technical View

Adani Enterprises share price continues to maintain a strong medium- to long-term technical structure despite recent consolidation around the Rs 3,000 level.

“On the daily chart, Adani Enterprises stock price is currently trading below the 20-Day EMA at around Rs 3,031, while holding above the 50, 100 and 200-Day EMAs. The rising trendline around Rs 2,980–3,000 is also providing an important support base,” said Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking.

According to Gupta, the price action indicates that the recent consolidation is taking place above the key Rs 3,000 support zone, suggesting that buyers continue to defend the broader bullish structure.

“A sustained hold above this zone, followed by a decisive move above the Rs 3,050–3,100 region, could revive buying momentum and open the possibility of a retest of the previous high zone,” Gupta said.

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The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at around 48.71, indicating some moderation in momentum following the strong uptrend. However, the indicator has started stabilising near the midpoint, and a move above 50 could provide further confirmation of renewed bullish momentum.

Overall, Gupta believes the technical structure remains positive as long as Adani Enterprises share price sustains above the Rs 2,980–3,000 support zone.

Other Top Gainers

Other top-performing Nifty 50 stocks in 2026 so far include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, which has gained more than 25%, followed by Titan Company and Bajaj Auto, with both stocks rising over 24%. Hindalco Industries has gained nearly 18% during the period.

Top Losers

ITC shares have been the worst-performing Nifty 50 stock so far in 2026, declining nearly 33%. Wipro has fallen around 32%, while Infosys has declined 31%. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares have lost more than 28%, while HDFC Life Insurance Company has slipped around 28%.

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