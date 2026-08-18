Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA's Crackdown To Get A Boost? CM Fadnavis Says Action Will Continue

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has backed the ongoing enforcement drive of the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, stating that action against food adulteration and violations will continue.

He said in a statement to the media, "...believe that very effective action is being taken. You see, the primary point is that when anyone violates food safety standards—whether through adulteration or any other means—it endangers people's lives and health. Therefore, strict action was required, and such action is indeed being taken. I am very pleased that this kind of action is underway and will continue in the future."

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The chief minister's remarks come as the FDA has stepped up inspections and enforcement operations across Maharashtra since Mundhe took charge as Commissioner in May 2026.

The FDA had carried out 1,131 inspections under Mundhe and seized food stocks valued at nearly Rs 50 crore, including more than 1.6 lakh litres of allegedly adulterated milk, The Indian Express reported.

The same report stated that the department had suspended the licences of 56 restaurants as part of its enforcement campaign targeting food safety and hygiene violations. FDA's campaign has not only covered food adulteration and hygiene violations but also illegal tobacco products and suspected irregularities involving medicines and pharmaceutical businesses.

The enforcement drive has extended to prominent restaurants and food establishments in Mumbai, with inspectors reporting issues involving hygiene, pest control, storage and expired or improperly labelled products.

The FDA has also taken action against major restaurant chains, with Reuters reporting that authorities shut four Domino's outlets and one Pizza Hut outlet over alleged hygiene violations.

While the FDA's campaign has received support, some of its enforcement methods have also faced criticism and legal scrutiny. The Bombay High Court recently imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the FDA in a case involving the suspension of a Pune dairy shop's licence, according to Maharashtra Times.

Against this backdrop, Fadnavis' latest endorsement indicates that the Maharashtra government intends to maintain the momentum of the FDA's enforcement campaign.

The campaign under Mundhe has already expanded from traditional food adulteration cases to restaurants, large food chains, quick-commerce warehouses and prohibited products, with the FDA signalling that violations affecting public health will continue to attract regulatory action.

The FDA's official complaints portal also provides a mechanism for citizens to report suspected food-safety violations, with complaints routed to food safety officers for verification and action.

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