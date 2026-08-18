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Dividend Alert: International Gemological Announces First Interim Dividend — Check Record Date

The company has set Monday, August 24, 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive interim dividend.

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Dividend Alert: International Gemological Announces First Interim Dividend — Check Record Date
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  • International Gemological Institute declared a first interim dividend for fiscal 2027 of Rs 2.55 per share
  • The dividend applies to equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each
  • The Board of Directors announced the dividend on August 18, 2026

International Gemological Institute has declared first interim dividend for fiscal 2027 of Rs 2.55 per equity share, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The filing read, "the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, August 18,
2026, has inter-alia declared First Interim Dividend for the financial year 2026-27 of Rs. 2.55/- per equity share of
Rs. 2/- each."

The company has set Monday, August 24, 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive interim dividend. The dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Thursday, September 17, 2026. 

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