Portugal vs Croatia Highlights: Ronaldo Scores First Knockout Goal, Ramos' Late Winner Sends Portugal Into Round Of 16

Portugal booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after staging a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia at Toronto Stadium on Thursday. Goncalo Ramos emerged as the hero with a 94th-minute winner after Cristiano Ronaldo had cancelled out Ivan Perisic's opener with his first-ever World Cup knockout-stage goal. Roberto Martinez's side will now face Spain in a blockbuster last-16 clash in Dallas on July 6.

After a cagey opening 45 minutes produced few clear-cut opportunities, Croatia struck first eight minutes into the second half. Ivan Perisic finished clinically past Diogo Costa in the 53rd minute to hand the 2018 finalists the lead and put Portugal under pressure.

Portugal's response arrived after a lengthy VAR intervention. Following a nearly three-minute review of an incident inside the Croatian penalty area, the referee pointed to the spot in the 68th minute. Ronaldo confidently converted the penalty to draw Portugal level, with the strike marking the first knockout-stage goal of his World Cup career in his sixth appearance at the tournament.

Roberto Martinez shuffled his pack with a quadruple substitution in the 62nd minute, introducing fresh attacking options including Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Ramos. The changes paid off deep into stoppage time as Ramos guided home a smart header in the 94th minute to complete Portugal's turnaround and send them into the next round.

Croatia thought they had forced extra time, with Josko Gvardiol finding the back of the net deep into stoppage time, but their celebrations were cut short after another lengthy VAR review ruled the goal out. The delayed decision confirmed Portugal's 2-1 victory and sealed a Round of 16 meeting with Spain.

(This is a developing story)

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