Cristiano Ronaldo Ends FIFA World Cup Knockout Scoring Duck With Penalty Vs Croatia

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his FIFA World Cup knockout-stage scoring duck after converting a second-half penalty against Croatia in their Round of 32 clash at Toronto Stadium on Thursday. With Croatia leading through Ivan Perišić's 53rd-minute opener, the referee awarded Portugal a penalty following a lengthy VAR review of an incident inside the box.

Ronaldo calmly sent Dominik Livaković the wrong way from the spot in the 68th minute to level the scores at 1-1. The goal marks Ronaldo's first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout fixture in his sixth tournament appearance.

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