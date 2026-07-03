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Cristiano Ronaldo Ends FIFA World Cup Knockout Scoring Duck With Penalty Vs Croatia

The strike saw Ronaldo score his first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal for the first time in his sixth appearance at the tournament.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Ends FIFA World Cup Knockout Scoring Duck With Penalty Vs Croatia
Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half penalty against Croatia was his first goal in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.
Photo: X/@FIFAWorldCup

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his FIFA World Cup knockout-stage scoring duck after converting a second-half penalty against Croatia in their Round of 32 clash at Toronto Stadium on Thursday. With Croatia leading through Ivan Perišić's 53rd-minute opener, the referee awarded Portugal a penalty following a lengthy VAR review of an incident inside the box.

Ronaldo calmly sent Dominik Livaković the wrong way from the spot in the 68th minute to level the scores at 1-1. The goal marks Ronaldo's first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout fixture in his sixth tournament appearance. 

(This is a developing story)

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