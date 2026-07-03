Spain vs Austria Highlights: Mikel Oyarzabal Brace, Pedro Porro's Goal Send La Roja Into Round Of 16 At FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain ended a 16-year wait for a FIFA World Cup knockout victory with a commanding 3-0 win over Austria in their Round of 32 clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, while Pedro Porro netted his maiden senior international goal, and Marc Cucurella provided two assists as La Roja sealed a place in the Round of 16.

Luis de la Fuente's side controlled possession from the opening whistle, stretching Austria's compact shape with overlapping runs from the full-backs. Rodri dictated play from midfield as Spain patiently moved the ball from side to side, while Austria's high press left spaces on the flanks that the Spanish repeatedly exploited.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 36th minute. Cucurella surged down the left before cutting the ball back into the area, where Oyarzabal met it first time to guide a calm accurate finish past Alexander Schlager in goal and give Spain a deserved lead.

Austria introduced Florian Grillitsch and Carney Chukwuemeka at the break in an attempt to regain control of midfield, but Spain continued to dominate proceedings.

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The lead doubled in the 66th minute when Alex Baena delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area. Right-back Pedro Porro timed his run perfectly and powered a header into the net to score his first goal for the Spanish national team.

Spain added a third goal just before full time through another excellent move down the left. Cucurella reached the byline and delivered a dangerous low cross into the six-yard box, where Oyarzabal arrived unmarked to score his second goal of the evening in the 89th minute.

While Spain's attacking display caught the eye, their defence was equally impressive. Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte comfortably contained Austria's attack, allowing Unai Simón to record his fourth consecutive clean sheet of the tournament. The shutout extended his streak to 519 consecutive minutes without conceding across the 2022 and 2026 editions, surpassing Italy's Walter Zenga (517) for the longest run by a goalkeeper in FIFA World Cup history without conceding a goal. Simón also overtook Iker Casillas for the longest streak of successive World Cup clean sheets by a Spain goalkeeper.

The victory also ended Spain's longest knockout drought at the FIFA World Cup, with La Roja recording their first win in the competition's elimination rounds since defeating the Netherlands in the 2010 final.

Spain will now face the winner of the Portugal vs Croatia clash in the Round of 16, with the match scheduled to be played at Dallas Stadium in Texas on July 6.

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