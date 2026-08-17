Molbio Diagnostics IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Listing Price And Gain Based On Latest GMP

The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Molbio Diagnostics IPO stands at Rs 130, indicating potential listing gains of 14.87%. Shares of Molbio Diagnostics are to make their market debut on NSE and BSE on Monday, Aug. 17.

Molbio Diagnostics Expected Listing Price

Molbio Diagnostics IPO latest GMP stands at Rs 120 as of 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. With the upper price band of Rs 807, Molbio Diagnostics IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 927 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies an estimated listing gain of 14.87% over the IPO's upper price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Molbio Diagnostics Subscription Status

Molbio Diagnostics IPO witnessed strong investor demand, with the issue subscribed 70.26 times overall. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the response, with their portion subscribed 186.39 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 49.80 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion saw 12.96 times subscription.

Overall, investors placed bids for 57.32 crore shares against 81.59 lakh shares offered.

The share allotment status for Molbio Diagnostics was finalised on Aug. 13.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Details

Molbio Diagnostics IPO is a Rs 939.70 crore book-built issue.

Fresh issue of 25 lakh shares worth Rs 200 crore and,

An offer-for-sale (OFS) of 92 lakh shares worth Rs 739.70 crore.

The price band was fixed at Rs 768-Rs 807 per share, with a lot size of 18 shares. Retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 14,526 at the upper price band. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Listing Date

The IPO opened for subscription on Aug. 10 and closed on Aug. 12. Molbio Diagnostics IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug. 17.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Financials

Molbio Diagnostics FY26 financial performance was reported as:

Total Income: Rs 1,455.17 crore v Rs 1,027.94 crore in FY25

Profit After Tax: Rs 164.14 crore v Rs 138.58 crore in FY25

Ebitda: Rs 328.24 crore v Rs 256.64 crore last fiscal

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Proceeds

Molbio Diagnostics plans to use the IPO proceeds primarily for business expansion and infrastructure development. The proceeds will be used towards setting up research and development infrastructure, a Center of Excellence, and connected office space. Another Rs 80.81 crore will be used to purchase plant, machinery, and other equipment for its Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II, and Visakhapatnam Unit. The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Molbio Diagnostics Business Details

Molbio Diagnostics Limited, incorporated in October 2000, is a global point-of-care molecular diagnostics company. Its proprietary Truenat platform is a portable, battery-operated PCR-based system for delivering results in a very short span of time. The company offers 43 assays covering over 30 diseases as well as radiology, digital pathology, breast health solutions, and other products.

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Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.



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