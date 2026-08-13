Molbio Diagnostics IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

The wait for Molbio Diagnostics IPO allotment is expected to end on Aug. 13, when the basis of allotment is scheduled to be finalised. The mainboard issue, which raised Rs 939.70 crore, received bids for 70.26 times the number of shares available. Grey market trends currently suggest a potential listing upside of 19.08%.

Molbio Diagnostics Expected Listing Price

Molbio Diagnostics IPO's latest GMP is Rs 154 on Aug. 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. With the IPO's upper price band set at Rs 807, the estimated listing price is Rs 961, calculated as the cap price of Rs 807 plus the GMP of Rs 154. Based on this GMP, the IPO is expected to deliver an estimated 19.08% gain on listing.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Applicants can check their Molbio Diagnostics IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE, NSE and KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Aug. 14.

Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Molbio Diagnostics IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Molbio Diagnostics Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Molbio Diagnostics IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'MOLBIO' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Molbio Diagnostics IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.

Choose any one of the available servers.

Select “Molbio Diagnostics Ltd.” from the company dropdown menu.

Enter your PAN, Application Number, or DP/Client ID.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click Search to check your share allotment status.

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Molbio Diagnostics IPO Listing Date

Molbio Diagnostics IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug. 17.

Molbio Diagnostics Final Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 70.26 times overall.

Category Subscription QIB 186.39x NII 49.80x Retail 12.96x Employee 13.28x Overall 70.26x

Molbio Diagnostics IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 939.70 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 24.80 lakh shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of 91.66 lakh shares amounting to Rs 739.70 crore. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 768-Rs 807 per share.

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