Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Lower Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Below $89 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,404. The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, halted their two-week gaining streak following selling across the board amid as sentiment remain cautious over the persistent geopolitical tensions. Both the benchmark indices closed 0.6% lower this week. On Friday, the Nifty 50 closed 29.85 points, or 0.12%, lower at 24,366. The Sensex declined 70.71 points, or 0.09%, to 78,009.25.
Asian stock markets opened mixed on Monday as investors assessed Japan's slower-than-expected economic growth alongside fresh developments in the Middle East. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.38%, while Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.37%. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.
Oil prices were broadly steady after a strong advance last week. Brent crude traded below $89 a barrel after gaining about 6% in the previous week, while West Texas Intermediate held near $82.
Fresh fighting in Lebanon and attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have complicated efforts to reach an agreement to end the US-Iran conflict. The two sides are approaching the formal end of their ceasefire, with negotiations showing no clear path towards reopening the key waterway.
Israel said it had killed 11 people, including a senior Hezbollah commander, in strikes on southern Lebanon. The fighting has added to uncertainty around the wider Middle East conflict and the prospects for a diplomatic settlement between Washington and Tehran.
The US is also preparing an "economic isolation" plan as negotiations remain stalled over the Strait of Hormuz.
Wall Street offered a positive lead despite the geopolitical uncertainty. The S&P 500 recorded a third consecutive weekly gain and reached another record high last week following a strong earnings season, although the index finished Friday lower amid signs of softer US consumer spending.
US equity futures were little changed in early Asian trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 11 points, or 0.02%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.2%.
Gold rose 0.4% to around $4,390 an ounce as investors continued to assess developments in the Middle East and their potential impact on global markets.
Stock Market Live: Saatvik Green Energy Q1 Profit Drops 95%
Saatvik Green Energy reported lower revenue and EBITDA and a sharp decline in net profit for the June quarter.
Saatvik Green Energy (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 44.2% to Rs 511 crore versus Rs 916 crore.
- EBITDA down 80.5% to Rs 33.8 crore versus Rs 174 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 6.6% versus 19.0%.
- Net profit down 95.3% to Rs 5.5 crore versus Rs 117 crore.
Stock Market Live: Responsive Industries Q1 Profit Falls 94%
Responsive Industries reported lower revenue, EBITDA and net profit in the June quarter.
Responsive Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 43.1% to Rs 193 crore versus Rs 339 crore.
- EBITDA down 67.6% to Rs 23.7 crore versus Rs 73.1 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 12.3% versus 21.6%.
- Net profit down 94.4% to Rs 2.8 crore versus Rs 50 crore.
Stock Market Live: Puravankara Swings To Q1 Profit On 62% Revenue Growth
Puravankara reported higher revenue and EBITDA and moved to profit in the June quarter.
Puravankara (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 61.8% to Rs 849 crore versus Rs 524 crore.
- EBITDA at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 67 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 22.2% versus 12.7%.
- Net profit at Rs 29 crore versus loss of Rs 68 crore.
Stock Market Live: PhysicsWallah Q1 Revenue Rises 24%, Loss Narrows
PhysicsWallah reported higher revenue and narrower EBITDA and net losses for the June quarter.
PhysicsWallah (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 24.4% to Rs 1,054 crore versus Rs 847 crore.
- EBITDA loss at Rs 56.9 crore versus loss of Rs 76.3 crore.
- Net loss at Rs 77.6 crore versus loss of Rs 120.5 crore.
Plans to increase its stake in Bharat Innovations to 100% from 90%.
Stock Market Live: Reliance Infrastructure Reports Rs 371.8 Crore Q1 Profit
Reliance Infrastructure reported higher revenue and net profit for the June quarter, alongside an EBITDA loss and regulatory income.
Reliance Infrastructure (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 6,344 crore versus Rs 5,908 crore.
- EBITDA loss at Rs 153 crore versus profit of Rs 222 crore.
- Net profit at Rs 371.8 crore versus Rs 59.8 crore.
- Regulatory income at Rs 1,447 crore versus Rs 721 crore.
- Reported one-time gain of Rs 140 crore.
Stock Market Live: Cochin Shipyard Q1 Profit Falls 19%
Cochin Shipyard reported higher revenue but lower EBITDA, margin and net profit for the June quarter.
Cochin Shipyard (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 2.3% to Rs 1,094 crore versus Rs 1,069 crore.
- EBITDA down 20.4% to Rs 193 crore versus Rs 242 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 17.6% versus 22.7%.
- Net profit down 19.4% to Rs 151.5 crore versus Rs 188 crore.
Stock Market Live: Knowledge Marine Q1 EBITDA Margin Rises To 63.6%
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works reported higher revenue, EBITDA and net profit for the June quarter.
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue at Rs 115.4 crore versus Rs 48.5 crore.
- EBITDA at Rs 73.4 crore versus Rs 20 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 63.6% versus 41.2%.
- Net profit at Rs 61.7 crore versus Rs 11.4 crore.
Stock Market Live: MM Forgings Q1 Profit Jumps 84%
MM Forgings reported double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth and a sharp rise in net profit for the June quarter.
MM Forgings (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 17.0% to Rs 410 crore versus Rs 351 crore.
- EBITDA up 14.0% to Rs 64 crore versus Rs 56 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 15.6% versus 16.0%.
- Net profit up 84.2% to Rs 34 crore versus Rs 19 crore.
Stock Market Live: Belrise Industries Reports 9% Q1 Profit Growth
Belrise Industries reported year-on-year growth in revenue, EBITDA and net profit for the June quarter.
Belrise Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 12.6% to Rs 2,546 crore versus Rs 2,262 crore.
- EBITDA up 4.6% to Rs 293 crore versus Rs 280 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 11.5% versus 12.4%.
- Net profit up 8.9% to Rs 122 crore versus Rs 112 crore.
Stock Market Live: Jupiter Wagons Q1 Revenue Rises 46%, Profit Falls 15%
Jupiter Wagons reported higher revenue and EBITDA but lower net profit for the June quarter.
Jupiter Wagons (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 46.2% to Rs 671 crore versus Rs 459 crore.
- EBITDA up 10.2% to Rs 65 crore versus Rs 59 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 9.7% versus 12.9%.
- Net profit down 15.2% to Rs 28 crore versus Rs 33 crore.
Stock Market Live: Kingfa Science Q1 Profit Doubles, Names New CMD And CFO
Kingfa Science & Technology reported higher revenue and EBITDA in the June quarter and announced leadership changes.
Kingfa Science & Technology (Q1 FY27, YoY)
- Revenue up 49.1% to Rs 689 crore versus Rs 462 crore.
- EBITDA up 94.3% to Rs 111.7 crore versus Rs 57.5 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 16.2% versus 12.4%.
- Net profit at Rs 80.2 crore versus Rs 40 crore.
- Appoints Wang Dazhong as CMD from August 15.
- Appoints Xie Dongming as CFO from August 15.
Stock Market Live: PTC Industries Reports Q1 Profit Surge
PTC Industries reported higher revenue, EBITDA and net profit for the June quarter.
PTC Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 97.9% to Rs 192 crore versus Rs 97 crore.
- EBITDA at Rs 49.4 crore versus Rs 8.3 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 25.7% versus 8.6%.
- Net profit at Rs 29.2 crore versus Rs 5.2 crore.
Stock Market Live: NMDC Steel Q1 Profit Surges 98% YoY
NMDC Steel reported its June-quarter earnings, with net profit and revenue increasing year on year while EBITDA declined.
NMDC Steel (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Net Profit up 98% at Rs 50.51 crore versus Rs 25.6 crore
- Other Income at Rs 43 crore versus Rs 20 crore
- Revenue up 9% at Rs 3,662 crore versus Rs 3,365 crore
- EBITDA down 2% at Rs 399 crore versus Rs 408 crore
- EBITDA Margin at 10.9% versus 12%
Stock Market Live: NMDC Q1 Profit Rises 1.9% On Flat Revenue
NMDC reported its June-quarter consolidated earnings, with net profit increasing while EBITDA and margin eased year on year.
NMDC (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 0.8% to Rs 6,795 crore versus Rs 6,739 crore.
- EBITDA down 0.4% to Rs 2,468 crore versus Rs 2,478 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 36.3% versus 36.8%.
- Net profit up 1.9% to Rs 2,006 crore versus Rs 1,968 crore.
Stock Market Live: Rubicon Research Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles
Rubicon Research reported strong year-on-year growth across revenue, EBITDA and net profit in the June quarter.
Rubicon Research (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 51.7% to Rs 534 crore versus Rs 352 crore.
- EBITDA up 64.2% to Rs 128.4 crore versus Rs 78.2 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 24.0% versus 22.2%.
- Net profit up 97.7% to Rs 85 crore versus Rs 43 crore.
Stock Market Live: Voltas Q1 Profit Rises 52%, EBITDA Jumps 49%
Voltas reported its June-quarter earnings, with revenue, EBITDA and net profit increasing year on year.
Voltas (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 18.7% to Rs 4,674 crore versus Rs 3,939 crore.
- EBITDA up 48.7% to Rs 266 crore versus Rs 179 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 5.7% versus 4.5%.
- Net profit up 52.2% to Rs 214 crore versus Rs 140 crore.
Approves a binding term sheet with Atomberg to form a joint venture for AC compressor manufacturing in India.
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Stock Market Live: UFlex Reports Sharp Q1 EBITDA And Profit Growth
UFlex reported its June-quarter earnings, with revenue and EBITDA increasing year on year.
UFlex (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 37.6% to Rs 5,366 crore versus Rs 3,901 crore.
- EBITDA up 93.9% to Rs 888 crore versus Rs 458 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 16.5% versus 11.7%.
- Net profit at Rs 422 crore versus Rs 62 crore.
Stock Market Live: Patanjali Foods Reports Q1 Profit Jump, Declares Dividends
Patanjali Foods reported its June-quarter earnings, with revenue, EBITDA and net profit rising year on year.
Patanjali Foods (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 29.3% to Rs 11,337 crore versus Rs 8,766 crore.
- EBITDA up 68.3% to Rs 542 crore versus Rs 322 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 4.8% versus 3.7%.
- Net profit up 86.7% to Rs 336 crore versus Rs 180 crore.
Reappoints Acharya Balkrishna as Chairman.
Declares 3rd interim dividend of Rs 1.5/share for FY26 and 1st interim dividend of Rs 0.8/share for FY27.
Stock Market Live: UPL Arm To Acquire Hytech Egypt For $110 Million
UPL's step-down arm Advanta will acquire Hytech Egypt, adding to its corn-focused business across the Middle East and Africa.
- Acquisition value: $110 million.
- Deal aimed at attaining leadership in white and yellow corn across the Middle East and Africa.
Stock Market Live: RCom Says DoT Invoked Bank Guarantees
Reliance Communication said the Department of Telecommunications has communicated with banks over invocation and encashment of financial bank guarantees linked to deferred spectrum payments.
- Guarantees were furnished by various banks on behalf of Reliance Communication.
Stock Market Live: YES Bank Faces DoT Bank Guarantee Invocation
YES Bank is in focus after the Department of Telecommunications invoked bank guarantees linked to deferred annual spectrum payment obligations.
- Outstanding bank guarantees of Rs 281 crore had been issued in favour of DoT on behalf of a borrower.
Stock Market Live: HAL, Adani Defence And BEML Sign LCH Fuselage Pact
Hindustan Aeronautics has entered a manufacturing partnership that expands its collaboration with Adani Defence and BEML in the defence aerospace segment.
- Pact signed for manufacturing fuselage structures for Light Combat Helicopters.
Stock Market Live: Reliance Industries Partners With Rolls-Royce On AMCA Engine
Reliance Industries has signed an intent to partner with Rolls-Royce to develop India's AMCA combat engine, adding an aerospace manufacturing angle to the stock's market setup.
- Plans to develop India's AMCA combat engine.
- Plans to establish an aerospace gas turbine complex.
Stock Market Live: Gold Rises 0.4% As Investors Track Middle East Developments
Gold traded around $4,390 an ounce as investors assessed developments in the Middle East and their impact on global markets.
Stock Market Live: US Equity Futures Trade Little Changed
Dow Jones futures rose 11 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.2%.
Stock Market Live: S&P 500 Posts Third Weekly Gain Despite Friday Decline
The S&P 500 reached a record high and posted its third straight weekly gain after the earnings season. The index ended Friday lower as US consumer spending showed signs of slowing.
Stock Market Live: Oil Holds Steady After 6% Weekly Gain
Brent crude traded below $89 a barrel after gaining about 6% last week, while West Texas Intermediate held near $82.
Stock Market Live: Japan’s Economy Grows 1.1% In Second Quarter, Misses Estimates
Japan’s economy expanded at an annualised rate of 1.1% in the second quarter, below economists’ estimate of 2%. Growth slowed from 2.1% in the previous quarter as domestic demand weakened despite higher exports.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Open Mixed As Investors Track Japan Growth, Middle East
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.38%, while Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.37%. South Korean markets remained closed for a holiday.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades At 24,404 After Benchmarks Snap Two-Week Gain
GIFT Nifty traded at 24,404, indicating the opening trend for the Nifty 50.
The Sensex and Nifty 50 fell 0.6% each last week as geopolitical tensions kept sentiment cautious. On Friday, the Nifty 50 closed 29.85 points lower at 24,366, while the Sensex declined 70.71 points to 78,009.25.
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