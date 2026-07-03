Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Represents India, Pays Final Tributes To Late Supreme Leader

India was represented at the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

In a post on X, Syed Ata Hasnain said, "Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs @PmargheritaBJP."

"Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict," Hasnain added.

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Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the two leaders were in Tehran as India's official representatives.

"Regarding the demise of Iran's Supreme Leader and the delegation sent by us, the Government of India has already issued a press release on the matter. On our behalf, the Governor of Bihar, Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, along with Minister of State for External Affairs Shri Pabitra Margherita, is in Tehran today. They are there to represent India at the funeral of the Supreme Leader," Jaiswal said.

He added, "Apart from this, I have seen, and you must have seen as well, that several other people have also gone there to participate in the event."

The Embassy of Iran in India also said on X that the Indian delegation paid tribute to the "martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran" during the ceremony.

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"The Special Representatives of the Government of the Republic of India, Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain and Mr. Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs, paid tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the post reads.

It also said that a delegation of Indian religious leaders paid tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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