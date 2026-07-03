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Nagabandham Social Media Review: Fans Praise Virat Karna, Visual Grandeur And Abhishek Nama's Ambitious Vision

Nagabandham has sparked mixed reactions online, with viewers applauding its grand visuals, Virat Karna's performance and Abhishek Nama's ambition, while some criticised the film's lengthy runtime and slow storytelling.

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Nagabandham Social Media Review: Fans Praise Virat Karna, Visual Grandeur And Abhishek Nama's Ambitious Vision
Virat Karna leads Abhishek Nama's mythological action drama Nagabandham.
Official Instagram account
  • The viewers have complimented Nagabandham for its mind-blowing visuals, grand scale and mythological topic.
  • The performance and transformation of Virat Karna has definitely been one of the biggest highlights of the film.
  • Several social media users rated the length of the film as a negative, claiming the story was a little slo
Is it worth watching this movie in a theater?

Since its theatrical release, Abhishek Nama's Nagabandham has been widely discussed on social media. The mythological action drama, which features a power-packed performance by Virat Karna, has been loved by many audiences for its grand scale, breathtaking visual effects and grand theatrical experience.

A large part of the crowd on X and other social media appreciated the film for its visual narration. Many viewers described the temple sequences, elaborate sets and action scenes as the biggest strengths of the film, with some comparing its cinematic scale to other grand mythological spectacles from Telugu cinema.

Fans also enjoyed the Tamil film's effort at mixing mythology, history and fantasy in a treasure hunt based on the mysterious ‘Brahma Kamala' flower and an ancient manuscript hidden within the Ranganatha Swamy Temple.

The performance by Virat Karna was another of the major highlights online, with many users praising the physical transformation and screen presence of Virat as Rudra, calling it one of his best works. Rishabh Sawhney was also praised for his role as Abdali, while Murli Sharma plays the priests of the temple. The supporting cast of Nabha Natesh and Jagapathi Babu also were felt to provide strength to the film.

But the social media reactions haven't been unanimous. While audiences admired Abhishek Nama's ambition and large-scale execution, some felt the film's runtime of over three hours affected the pace. Others pointed out that the multiple flashbacks, romantic portions and mythology-heavy narrative occasionally slowed the story and made certain moments feel stretched.

Nevertheless, many people felt that Nagabandham is a film that can be appreciated for daring to take a mythological story to such a grand scale. The online response, on the whole, seems to suggest that while the storytelling may have divided opinions, the film's visual spectacle, performances and cinematic ambition have left a strong impression on audiences.

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Nagabandham Social Media Review: Fans Praise Virat Karna, Visual Grandeur And Abhishek Nama's Ambitious Vision

Nagabandham Social Media Review: Fans Praise Virat Karna, Visual Grandeur And Abhishek Nama's Ambitious Vision

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