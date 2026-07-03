Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Holds Above $71 A Barrel

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, which signals the likely opening trend for the Nifty 50, was trading at 24,421 ahead of Friday's session.

Domestic benchmark indices ended higher for a second consecutive day on Thursday, supported by buying in information technology stocks after four sessions of declines. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 169.85 points, or 0.71%, higher at 24,175.70, while the BSE Sensex climbed 579.48 points, or 0.75%, to close at 77,502.12.

Asian equities traded mixed on Friday as investors assessed softer U.S. inflation signals alongside persistent weakness in technology stocks. Japan and South Korea remained under pressure despite a record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight, while Australian shares outperformed regional peers.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.86% and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.46%. In contrast, Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.54%.

Overnight, Wall Street delivered a mixed performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14% to an all-time closing high after weaker-than-expected U.S. labour market data strengthened expectations of a less restrictive Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 ended largely unchanged, while a sell-off in semiconductor stocks dragged the Nasdaq down 0.8%.

In commodities, oil prices eased as crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz continued to normalise and diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran showed progress. Brent crude traded above $71 a barrel after fluctuating in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate remained close to $68.

Brent crude is also on track for a fourth straight weekly decline—the longest losing streak since August 2024—as talks in Qatar boosted optimism that the current 60-day ceasefire could pave the way for a more durable peace agreement.