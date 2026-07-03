Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Holds Above $71 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, which signals the likely opening trend for the Nifty 50, was trading at 24,421 ahead of Friday's session.
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The GIFT Nifty, which signals the likely opening trend for the Nifty 50, was trading at 24,421 ahead of Friday's session.
Domestic benchmark indices ended higher for a second consecutive day on Thursday, supported by buying in information technology stocks after four sessions of declines. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 169.85 points, or 0.71%, higher at 24,175.70, while the BSE Sensex climbed 579.48 points, or 0.75%, to close at 77,502.12.
Asian equities traded mixed on Friday as investors assessed softer U.S. inflation signals alongside persistent weakness in technology stocks. Japan and South Korea remained under pressure despite a record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight, while Australian shares outperformed regional peers.
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.86% and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.46%. In contrast, Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.54%.
Overnight, Wall Street delivered a mixed performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14% to an all-time closing high after weaker-than-expected U.S. labour market data strengthened expectations of a less restrictive Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 ended largely unchanged, while a sell-off in semiconductor stocks dragged the Nasdaq down 0.8%.
In commodities, oil prices eased as crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz continued to normalise and diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran showed progress. Brent crude traded above $71 a barrel after fluctuating in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate remained close to $68.
Brent crude is also on track for a fourth straight weekly decline—the longest losing streak since August 2024—as talks in Qatar boosted optimism that the current 60-day ceasefire could pave the way for a more durable peace agreement.
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- The company said the incident involved ransomware and restoration work is underway. It is investigating the scope and root cause of the incident.
- GSP Crop Science said there was no material financial impact or operational loss due to the incident.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Ease As Hormuz Crude Flows Normalise
- Oil prices eased as crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz continued to normalise and US-Iran diplomatic talks showed progress.
- Brent crude traded above $71 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate stayed near $68. Brent is on track for a fourth straight weekly decline, its longest losing streak since August 2024, as talks in Qatar raised expectations that the 60-day ceasefire could support a longer-term agreement.
Stock Market Live: Dow Hits Record Close, Nasdaq Falls On Semiconductor Losses
- Wall Street ended mixed overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14% to an all-time closing high after weaker-than-expected US labour market data supported expectations of a less restrictive Federal Reserve.
- The S&P 500 ended little changed, while the Nasdaq fell 0.8% as semiconductor stocks declined.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed As Tech Weakness Weighs
- Asian equities traded mixed on Friday as investors assessed softer US inflation signals and continued weakness in technology stocks.
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.86%, while South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.46%. Australia’s ASX 200 advanced 0.54%, outperforming regional peers.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Start For Nifty
- GIFT Nifty traded at 24,421 ahead of Friday’s session, compared with Thursday’s Nifty 50 close of 24,175.70.
- The level indicated a higher start for Indian equities.
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