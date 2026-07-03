Tata Motors Partners With Welspun For 86 MW Wind-Solar Project To Power Four Plants

Tata Motors Ltd. has partnered with Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. to develop an 86 MW wind-solar hybrid project that will supply green power to four of the automaker's manufacturing facilities.

The two companies have entered into a long-term power purchase agreement for the project, which will cater exclusively to Tata Motors' plants in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka. These facilities manufacture commercial vehicles.

Once operational, the hybrid project is expected to generate about 200 million units of renewable electricity annually. Tata Motors estimates that this could help avoid more than 1.4 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

The project will combine wind and solar generation, helping provide a more consistent supply of renewable electricity than a single-source project. It will be backed by co-investment from the companies as well as the long-term power purchase agreement.

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Tata Motors said the project would support its efforts to make manufacturing operations more energy-efficient and reduce the carbon footprint of its commercial vehicle business.

“The scale and integrated nature of this wind-solar hybrid solution will help us secure a reliable supply of renewable energy for key commercial vehicle manufacturing facilities,” said Vishal Badshah, vice president of operations at Tata Motors.

Part Of Tata Motors' 2030 Green Energy Goal

The latest project is also expected to support Tata Motors' RE100 target, under which the company aims to transition to 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd MD & CEO Kapil Maheshwari said the partnership with Tata Motors represents a defining milestone in Welspun New Energy's journey.

"We are not merely signing a PPA, we are co-creating a model for how India's largest manufacturers can decarbonise and achieve net zero and sustainability goals," Maheshwari added.

(with inputs from PTI)

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