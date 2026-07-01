Tata Motors Sees Surge In Electric Demand As June EV Sales Nearly Triple; PV Up 69%

Tata Motors (Passenger Vehicles) Ltd's electric vehicle (EV) sales for the month of June nearly tripled, seeing a 183% uptick, according to the data released by the company on Wednesday. The firm sold 14,800 units of EVs on a year-on-year basis.

The automobile retailer also saw a 69% rise in its total passenger vehicle sales at 63,083 units, year-on-year, while the domestic passneger vehicle sales figures were up 67% to 62,076 units year-on-year. Passenger vehicle export figures were at 1,007 units from the year ago period's 154 units.

Tata Motors PV also noted that its EV volumes more than doubled in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The firm also stated that is consolidated its leadership electric mobility in the aforementioned quarter. The company stated that supply constraints affected the volumes of Sierra EV in the first quarter, while booking momentum remained robust.

The company laid out an aggressive growth blueprint at its Investor Day 2026 on June 23. It targeted a massive revenue surge, capacity expansions, and a heavy transition toward green mobility.

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Driven by the key growth engines in the electric vehicle (EV) and compressed natural gas (CNG) segments, Tata Motors is aiming for a 15% compound annual growth tate (CAGR) in volume growth over the next five years.

Alongside top-line growth, Tata Motors projected a sharp upward trajectory for its operational efficiency. The company aims to achieve a consolidated EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) margin of 7% by FY29, with plans to scale it up to 10% by FY31.

(This is a developing story.)

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