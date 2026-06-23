Tata Motors PV Eyes Rs 6 Lakh Crore Revenue By FY31, Maps Out Rs 30,000 Crore Profit Blueprint

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) share price dropped 2% in afternoon trade after the auto giant revealed its long-term strategic roadmap on Tuesday, June 23. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) laid out an aggressive growth blueprint at its Investor Day 2026, targeting a massive revenue surge, capacity expansions, and a heavy transition toward green mobility. Driven by the key growth engines in the electric vehicle (EV) and compressed natural gas (CNG) segments, Tata Motors is aiming for a 15% compound annual growth tate (CAGR) in volume growth over the next five years.

Alongside top-line growth, Tata Motors projected a sharp upward trajectory for its operational efficiency. The company aims to achieve a consolidated EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) margin of 7% by FY29, with plans to scale it up to 10% by FY31. On the profitability front, the consolidated Adjusted PBT (profit before tax) is mapped out with a target of Rs 30,000 crore for FY29 and a Rs 50,000 crore target for FY31. Shares of Tata Motors PV Last traded 2.17% lower at Rs 353.65 apiece on the NSE.

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To support the volume, Tata Motors announced it will aggressively scale its manufacturing capacity. The automaker plans to expand its production limits to 13 lakh (1.3 million) units within the next 2 to 3 years, a substantial leap from its current nine lakh unit capacity. Tata Motors also plans to have 15 different nameplates in its portfolio by FY31, eye-marking a 5% to 6% expansion in its total market share over the same period. Green mobility remains at the absolute core of Tata's future playbook.

Tata Motors highlighted EV and CNG models as its foundational growth pillars moving forward. Reflecting an optimistic outlook on India's evolving automotive ecosystem, it projects that domestic EV penetration will reach 15-20% by FY31. With its expanding manufacturing baseline and influx of new models, it is positioning itself to capture the lion's share of this clean-energy transition.

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