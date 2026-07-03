India Seeks Access To Anthropic's Project Glasswing To Stress-Test Critical Digital Infrastructure

India is in talks with the US to secure access to Anthropic's Project Glasswing to stress-test critical digital infrastructure, even as the country begins testing its systems using AI models already available to it, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan said.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry Cybersecurity Summit, Krishnan said access to te Anthropic product would help India test the resilience of its systems against advanced AI capabilities. “We're talking with American counterparts to get access for Project Glasswing,” he said, adding that it would be useful to “stress-test our systems on Anthropic's systems”.

However, India is not waiting for those discussions to conclude. Krishnan said the country already has the capacity to test critical code using existing models and that 60-70% of the exercise should be completed using those tools while talks with the US continue.

The comments confirm what NASSCOM Chairperson Srikanth Velamakanni told NDTV Profit earlier this week: India should continue seeking access to the world's most advanced proprietary AI models, but simultaneously use increasingly powerful open-weight alternatives to probe vulnerabilities in its own infrastructure.

Velamakanni had pointed to models such as Kimi K2.7, GLM 5.2 and Qwen 3.7, arguing that India should not remain dependent on a handful of proprietary frontier models for cybersecurity testing.

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