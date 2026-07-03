Khamenei Funeral: 20 Million Pour In To Pay Final Tributes; How Iran Is Preparing For Next Six Days

The funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have begun, with authorities expecting up to 20 million mourners to take part in six days of state, religious and public events across Iran and Iraq.

The ceremonies, running from July 4 to July 9, begin at Tehran's Grand Mosalla prayer complex, where Khamenei's body has been placed for three days of public viewing.

Thousands of mourners are expected to pay their final respects before a massive state funeral procession through the Iranian capital on July 6. The procession will then move to Qom on July 7, Iran's most important centre of Shia Islamic scholarship, where religious leaders will hold special prayers and commemorative ceremonies.

On July 8, the funeral will continue in the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, reflecting Khamenei's influence across the Shia Muslim world. The ceremonies will conclude on July 9 with his burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his hometown and one of Shia Islam's holiest sites.

Throughout the six days, Iran will hold state honours, Quran recitations, funeral prayers, military tributes and public mourning events. The funeral comes months after Khamenei was killed in coordinated US-Israeli strikes that triggered a wider regional conflict.

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His death marks the end of a leadership that shaped Iran's domestic and foreign policies for more than three decades.

Authorities have tightened security, imposed traffic restrictions and ordered temporary closures of government offices in Tehran as millions are expected to attend. Several foreign delegations, including representatives from India, Russia, Pakistan and China, are also expected.

The funeral has delayed indirect US-Iran negotiations, with talks expected to resume after July 9, as Iran enters a new phase under Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

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