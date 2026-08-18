Reliance Power, Arm Named Proposed Accused In Rs 715 Crore ED Complaint

Reliance Power Ltd. and its subsidiary Reliance CleanGen Ltd. have been named among the proposed accused in a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate involving an alleged amount of around Rs 715 crore under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In a stock exchange filing dated August 17, Reliance Power said it had received a pre-cognizance notice under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, from the Special Judge, CBI, New Delhi. The complaint relates to the Reliance Home Finance Ltd. & Others matter.

The company said the financial implication of the matter cannot be ascertained at this stage. It added that it will take appropriate steps to safeguard its interests as may be legally advised.

The filing does not provide further details on the allegations underlying the ED complaint or specify the potential financial liability for Reliance Power or Reliance CleanGen.

Just last month, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1,021 crore in its ongoing money laundering investigation involving the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, further tightening its action in one of the country's biggest financial crime probes.

The attachment, made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, included equity shares of Reliance Power held by Reliance Infrastructure, along with certain loan receivables from Sasan Power and Reliance Power.

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