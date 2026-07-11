ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth Over Rs 1,000 Crore In Probe Against Reliance Anil Ambani Group

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1,021 crore in its ongoing money laundering investigation involving the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, further tightening its action in one of the country's biggest financial crime probes.

The latest attachment, made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, includes equity shares of Reliance Power held by Reliance Infrastructure, along with certain loan receivables from Sasan Power and Reliance Power, the agency said on Saturday.

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The ED's investigation originates from a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against Reliance Home Finance Ltd and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd.

According to the agency, the probe has uncovered the alleged diversion of public funds amounting to Rs 15,548 crore through a network of shell entities and group companies allegedly controlled by the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

The agency is currently probing multiple cases linked to the group, including four investigations under the PMLA and three cases under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

With the latest provisional attachment, the total value of assets attached in the money laundering case has risen to Rs 20,367 crore. The ED has so far filed four prosecution complaints (chargesheets) before the court and arrested eight individuals in connection with the investigation.

Separately, the agency said it has attached properties worth Rs 77.86 crore under FEMA as part of its ongoing action.

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The investigation remains underway as the ED continues to examine the alleged financial transactions, fund flows and the role of various entities connected to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

The company or its representatives have responded to earlier allegations in related proceedings, while the matter continues to be investigated by the central agencies.

(With PTI inputs)

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