IND Vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Telecast & Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs IND Match

India will look to salvage their honour when they take on England in the fifth and final T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Saturday. The visitors have already lost the series 0-3.

Having already inflicted a heavy 125-run defeat on India at Trent Bridge earlier in the week, England delivered another commanding performance in Bristol.

England sealed a historic first T20I series win over India after comfortably chasing down their target in Bristol with 37 balls left. If England win the series finale at Southampton, they will be crowned as No. 1 in the ICC T20I rankings, replacing the current world champions.

Harry Brook's tenure as captain has brought remarkable consistency, with England winning 19 of their 22 completed T20 internationals. Having narrowly prevailed in Manchester, they have since dominated India with ease in successive fixtures.

ALSO READ: Krish Srikkanth Calls Tilak Varma 'Clueless' After India's 0-3 Deficit Against England

A comprehensive nine-wicket defeat in Bristol handed Shreyas Iyer another disappointing milestone, as India slipped to their second T20I series loss under his leadership.

At Bristol, Brook and Phil Salt produced authoritative half-centuries to overhaul India's total of 158 for 7 in only 13.5 overs. India's innings revolved almost entirely around Iyer, whose unbeaten 80 off 49 balls lifted an otherwise underwhelming effort.

Young sensation and IPL star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to make an impact once more, falling to Jofra Archer after scoring 15 from 10 deliveries. Archer and Josh Tongue picked two wickets each.

"Psychologically or mentally, I think the challenge to the group has been to accept the fact that we are underachieving in foreign conditions and to throw the gauntlet to the players and say, look, the big prize is two years down the line in Australia (2028 T20I World Cup)...do we want to be the team that actually excels in different conditions and do we have the mentality to make those adjustments? And that's the mental challenge and that's [what] we need the players to be able to take on,” said India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate after the defeat in the fourth T20I, reported ESPNCricinfo.

India vs England 5th T20I: Date And Time

The India vs England 5th T20I match will be played on Saturday, July 11 from 7 p.m. IST.

India vs England 5th T20I: Venue

The India vs England 5th T20I match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

India vs England 5th T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs England 5th T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India vs England 5th T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the India vs England 5th T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website.

ALSO READ: India Vs England Women's One-Off Test LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W Match

India vs England 5th T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi.

England: Harry Brook (c), Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, James Coles.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.