Krish Srikkanth Calls Tilak Varma 'Clueless' After India's 0-3 Deficit Against England

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth criticised India T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma after his performances in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England, saying the batter has struggled against pace and short-pitched bowling.

India trail the series 0-3 after four matches, with Tilak scoring 13, 24 not out, three and 11. Srikkanth said India should leave Tilak out of the playing XI and bring back Sanju Samson instead.

Srikkanth Questions India's Backing Of Tilak Varma

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said Tilak looked uncomfortable against England's fast bowlers and questioned the team's continued support for the 23-year-old.

"He's already the vice-captain, and it looks like he'll soon become the captain also. Tilak Varma might have himself said he doesn't want to go out, seeing the pace and bounce. Tilak Varma is clueless," Srikkanth said.

Srikkanth, who also served as the BCCI's chief selector, said India's batting order reflected the team's concerns over Tilak's ability against fast bowling.

"You make Tilak Varma your main batter and vice-captain. Yet, you shield him against fast bowling? They are sending Axar Patel ahead of him. They are trying to shield Tilak Varma because they know he's vulnerable against short-pitched bowling. I've been consistently saying he should be dropped. But they don't drop him," he said.

Srikkanth Backs Sanju Samson's Return

Srikkanth said he would prefer Sanju Samson in the side ahead of Tilak.

"I would rather play Sanju Samson himself instead of Tilak Varma," he said.

Samson, who was named Player of the Tournament during India's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, was dropped after the opening match of the England series, in which he scored one. He was replaced by teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 14, 13 and 15 in his three innings.

India trail the five-match T20I series against England 0-3.

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