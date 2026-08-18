Nasdaq To Introduce Overnight Trading Session; Plans Nearly 23-Hour Trading Day From December

Nasdaq is planning to extend the trading hours on its US stock market to nearly 23 hours a day, five days a week, to meet rising demand for US equities across the globe.

This expanded trading schedule will include a new trading session from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET, together with Nasdaq's current extended trading hours from 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, the exchange said.

“Subject to SEC approval, Nasdaq will introduce a new trading session on the Nasdaq Stock Market from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET,” it said.

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The proposed schedule would allow trading from 9 p.m. on Sunday through 8 p.m. on Friday, with a one-hour industry-wide trading pause from 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET daily to allow for processing and transition to the next trade date.

Currently, the Nasdaq stock market operates from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. There will be no substantive change to current functionality or operations during this time frame.

“The industry's transition to a 23-hour trading day is currently expected to occur on Sunday, December 6, 2026, pending SIP readiness as well as any applicable SEC rule changes,” Nasdaq said.

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How will trade date and settlement be affected?

9:00 p.m. to Midnight: Trades will be reported with the next calendar day's trade date.

Midnight to 8:00 p.m.: Trades will be reported with the current day's trade date.

Settlement terms will be based on trade date as they are today.

Will Nasdaq be available for trading on US exchange holidays?

Yes, if a holiday falls between Monday and Thursday, trading will commence at 9 p.m. ET on the holiday evening.

What happens to open orders at 4 a.m. ET?

All orders entered between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. ET that are outstanding in the system at 4 a.m. ET will be cancelled at that time. Orders can be re-entered at 4 a.m. ET in the subsequent session.

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