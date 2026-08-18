Colgate India Q1: Bigger Growth, Thinner Margins? What Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan See

Colgate-Palmolive India is pushing harder for growth—and the June quarter numbers suggest the strategy is beginning to show up in sales. But the push is unlikely to come free.

Premiumisation, higher consumption and stepped-up marketing are becoming central to the company's growth strategy, even as margins come under pressure.

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That is the backdrop to the latest calls from Goldman Sachs, Citi and JPMorgan, all of which are now looking closely at how much more growth Colgate can extract from the oral-care market and what it will have to spend to get there.

Premiumisation Becomes Colgate's Main Growth Lever

Colgate-Palmolive India reported a 7% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 343 crore in Q1, while revenue climbed 11.8% to Rs 1,603 crore. EBITDA rose 6.7% to Rs 483 crore, but EBITDA margin narrowed to 30.1% from 31.6% a year ago.

Goldman Sachs sees premiumisation as the most important growth vector for Colgate, alongside higher consumption. The brokerage expects gradual traction from changing consumer behaviour around brushing more often, while innovation and marketing spends are being accelerated.

Goldman Sachs retained its 'Sell' rating with a target price of Rs 2,050. It expects gross margin to remain defended within a band, but sees EBITDA coming under pressure as advertising spends are dialled up. It also sees no immediate visibility of portfolio expansion beyond toothpaste.

Citi, which also maintained 'Sell' with a target of Rs 2,000, sees a “significant runway” to increase oral-care consumption. Greater availability and affordability could help drive consumption, while growth becomes more balanced across volume, price and mix.

For Citi, premiumisation remains the key growth engine, but the focus is clearly shifting towards building the top line rather than maximising margins in the near term.

JPMorgan retained its 'Neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 2,250, saying “premiumisation takes centre stage”. It expects growth to be balanced across volume, price and mix, while identifying premiumisation as the company's biggest growth lever.

The Price Of Chasing Growth

The Q1 margin contraction gives investors a glimpse of the trade-off the brokerages are highlighting.

Colgate is leaning into innovation, premium products and advertising to unlock more growth. But higher marketing spends and a deliberate preference for growth over near-term margin expansion mean profitability could remain under pressure.

JPMorgan expects margins to moderate in the near term, while Citi believes growth will take priority over near-term margin expansion. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, expects advertising spends to weigh on EBITDA even as gross margins are defended.

For Colgate, therefore, the next leg of the story may not simply be about selling more toothpaste. The bigger opportunity lies in getting consumers to buy premium products and consume more oral-care products—but the question is how much margin the company is willing to give up to make that happen.

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