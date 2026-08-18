Jana Nayagan OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vijay's Film Online, Cast, Plot And More

Vijay's Jana Nayagan is now heading to OTT after a long and difficult journey to the big screen. The H Vinoth directorial faced months of delays over CBFC clearance before finally making its theatrical debut.

Now, the actor's final film is set for its streaming release, giving fans who missed it in theatres another chance to watch Vijay's last outing on screen.

Jana Nayagan Story

Jana Nayagan centres on Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he takes responsibility for Viji. He helps her become a confident, independent woman who eventually joins the Army. His past, however, returns to haunt him when he comes face-to-face with John Himmler.

The film blends action, family drama and political elements as Vetri gets drawn into a larger conflict involving his old enemy.

Cast And Characters

Vijay leads the film as Vetri Kondan, while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist John Himmler. Mamitha Baiju appears as Viji, with Pooja Hegde also playing a key role.

The supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Narain and Reba Monica John.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Team Behind Jana Nayagan

H Vinoth has written and directed Jana Nayagan, with Venkat K Narayana producing it under KVN Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Sathyan Sooryan handled cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav edited the film. Vivek has penned the lyrics.

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Why Was Jana Nayagan Delayed?

Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, but its theatrical debut was delayed after a prolonged CBFC certification process. Reports said the examining committee sought changes to certain scenes before the film was referred to a revising committee. The issue eventually reached the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court.

The film also faced an online leak ahead of its release, adding to its troubled run-up to theatres. It eventually received an A certificate and hit cinemas on July 23.

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When And Where To Watch?

ZEE5 Tamil announced on August 17 that Jana Nayagan will begin streaming on August 21, 2026. Sharing a promotional video on their social media handles, the platform wrote, “Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5.”

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