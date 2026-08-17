Malayalam, Tamil And Telugu OTT Releases: 'I, Nobody', 'Aroopi', 'Chennai Love Story' And More

The latest South Indian OTT lineup brings together action thrillers, supernatural mysteries, romantic dramas and family-oriented stories.

From Malayalam originals arriving in multiple dubbed languages to Tamil and Telugu titles making their digital debuts, viewers have several options across different genres.

I, Nobody

Directed by Nissam Basheer, I, Nobody stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hakkim Shajahan. The Malayalam action-crime thriller follows a government employee whose ordinary life changes after he becomes linked to a serious crime. The film combines suspense, action and social commentary, supported by Jakes Bejoy's background score.

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

OTT Release Date: August 25, 2026

Aroopi

Aroopi is a Malayalam supernatural horror thriller directed by Abhilash Warrier. The film follows Niranjan, the last heir of a family, who returns to his ancestral estate and uncovers a deadly curse linked to a vengeful Yakshini and an old family legend. Blending Kerala folklore, mystery and horror, the film revolves around buried secrets and supernatural forces.

Streaming Platform: Prime Video, SimplySouth and Lionsgate Play

OTT Release Date: August 14, 2026

Heartin

Written and directed by Kishore Kumar, Heartin is a Tamil drama starring Sananth, Emaya T and Madonna Sebastian. The romantic drama follows a chef whose life and relationships become complicated after an accident causes memory loss.

Streaming Platform: Prime Video and Simply South

OTT Release Date: August 14, 2026

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Anbe Diana

This Tamil romantic comedy-drama explores love, relationships and changing expectations through an accessible mix of emotional and lighter moments.

Streaming Platform: Sony LIV

OTT Release Date: August 28, 2026

Chennai Love Story

Directed by Ravi Namburi, this is a Telugu romantic drama that stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya and focuses on love, emotional healing and second chances.

Streaming Platform: Sony LIV

OTT Release Date: August 21, 2026

Vadala

Directed by Akella V. Krishna, this Telugu psychological family thriller stars Jagapathi Babu, Laya and Hrithika Srinivas. It follows a family whose peaceful life is disturbed by a young woman's dangerous obsession.

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

OTT Release Date: August 14, 2026

Mr Work From Home

Directed by Madhudeep Chelikaani, the rural Telugu romantic comedy-drama stars Thrigun and Payal Radhakrishna. It explores remote work, organic farming, family and the connection between technology and traditional lifestyles.

Streaming Platform: Sun NXT

OTT Release Date: August 14, 2026

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