OTT Releases This Week: 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Toy Story 5' And More — Movies, Series To Watch

Whether you're looking for action, comedy, crime thrillers, documentaries or reality shows, this week's OTT lineup has plenty to choose from. Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV and other platforms are bringing a mix of new titles and returning favourites.

Here's a look at the biggest movies and shows arriving on OTT platforms this week.

Lanterns (JioHotstar)

Based on DC comics, the drama series follows veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and rookie John Stewart as they investigate a mysterious murder in the American heartland. What begins as a murder case soon leads them towards a much bigger conspiracy.

Streaming from August 17

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 18 (JioHotstar)

The gang from Paddy's Pub is back for another season of wild adventures. Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank return as the long-running sitcom enters its 18th season.

Streaming from August 18

SEAL Team (Netflix)

SEAL Team follows Bravo Team, an elite U.S. Navy SEAL unit, as they take on dangerous missions around the world while dealing with the personal and emotional toll of their work.

Streaming from August 18

Take A Hike (Netflix)

This Korean adventure reality show sends four celebrities on a difficult winter expedition through the snow-covered mountains of South Korea. The series follows their journey as they take on the challenging trek.

Streaming from August 18

Toy Story 5 (Prime Video, Apple TV)

Woody, Buzz and Jessie return in the fifth instalment of the Pixar franchise. This time, Bonnie becomes obsessed with a new frog-shaped tablet called Lilypad, leaving the toys struggling to find their place in a world dominated by screens.

Available from August 18 (for rent or purchase)

Freefall: A Reckoning For Boeing (Netflix)

The documentary examines Boeing's safety controversies, the aftermath of the 737 MAX crashes and concerns raised by employees and whistleblower John Barnett.

Streaming from August 19

Love Is Blind: UK Season 3 (Netflix)

Thirty singles enter the pods hoping to find love without seeing each other first. Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, the new season follows their relationships from proposals to meeting families and deciding whether to get married.

Streaming from August 19

Average Joe Season 2 (Netflix)

Joe Washington's life takes another dangerous turn when a new threat connected to the Russian mob puts his family at risk. He and his friends are forced to leave Pittsburgh as they try to deal with the situation.

Streaming from August 19

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf In Winter (Prime Video)

The documentary follows Novak Djokovic's journey from Serbia to becoming one of tennis' most successful players. It features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with several tennis legends, including Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Boris Becker.

Streaming from August 20

Outer Banks Season 5 (Netflix)

The Pogues return for their final adventure following the death of JJ. As the group searches for the Blue Crown and faces old enemies, they must also deal with the loss that has left them shaken.

Streaming from August 20

S&X (Netflix)

This Japanese drama centres on Ichito Shimotori, a sex therapist who helps patients deal with intimate issues they cannot openly discuss. While helping others, he also has to confront his own personal struggles.

Streaming from August 20

Facing El Chapo (Netflix)

Inspired by real events, this crime thriller follows two Mexican police officers whose routine traffic stop puts them face-to-face with notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Streaming from August 21

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A Beautiful Obsession (Lionsgate Play)

This four-part documentary looks at Pep Guardiola's final chapter at Manchester City, including the club's difficult period, internal changes and rebuilding process.

Streaming from August 21

Stillwater Season 5 (Apple TV)

The animated series returns with five new episodes. Siblings Karl, Addy and Michael continue to turn to their wise panda neighbour Stillwater for guidance as they deal with everyday challenges.

Streaming from August 21

The Dynasty: UConn Huskies (Apple TV)

This three-part sports documentary explores the history of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team and coach Geno Auriemma's remarkable run.

Streaming from August 21

Welcome To The Jungle (JioHotstar)

The third film in the Welcome franchise follows a wealthy businessman who plans to hide his black money by financing a Bollywood film. His plan takes a chaotic turn when a jungle shoot is mistaken for a real military operation.

Streaming from August 21

Hustle Season 5 (Netflix)

The rap reality show continues with fresh episodes arriving over the weekend. Samarth Jurel hosts the rap reality show, with Badshah as the Rap Supremo and EPR, MC Square, Paradox and Agsy as Squad Bosses. Fresh episodes will drop every Saturday and Sunday.

Streaming from August 22 and 23

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