Who Is Hemang Joshi? Meet Vadodara MP Replacing Tejasvi Surya As BJP's New BJYM President

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed 35-year-old Vadodara MP Dr. Hemang Joshi as the national president of its youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), replacing Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Joshi's appointment is part of BJP's national president Nitin Nabin's new team of national office bearers, announced on Monday, August 17. Reports cited by The New Indian Express say that the reshuffle included a significant infusion of younger leaders into the party's central organisation.

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Who Is Hemang Joshi?

Joshi was born on January 31, 1991, in Porbandar, Gujarat, and currently represents Vadodara in the Lok Sabha. He entered the Lok Sabha for the first time after winning the 2024 general election from Vadodara, according to parliamentary and election records cited in reports on his political career.

Joshi's association with Vadodara dates back to 2008, when his family moved to the city and he enrolled at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda to pursue physiotherapy, NDTV reported.

From BJP Worker to National Youth Wing Chief

Joshi joined the BJP in 2013 and subsequently worked in several organisational roles before entering the parliament, NDTV reported.

His rise within the party accelerated after he took up responsibilities in Vadodara's civic and political organisation, with reports stating that he became vice chairman of the Vadodara's Municipal Corporation's School Committee in 2022. He later contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Vadodara on a BJP ticket and won the constituency.

In May 2025, Joshi was selected as the only Gujarat MP in the parliamentary delegation associated with Operation Sindoor.

Gujarat BJYM Experience

Joshi's elevation continued in December 2025, when he was appointed the president of the Gujarat BJP Yuva Morcha. His experience heading the organisation at the state level subsequently became an important part of his profile ahead of his national appointment.

One of the features highlighted in reports about Joshi is his emphasis on technology and digital organisation. During his tenure as Gujarat Yuva Morcha president, he introduced organisational initiatives including a large-scale digital meeting, which attracted the attention of senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and BL Santosh, NDTV reported.

He also established a "Digital MP Office" in Vadodara, reflecting his focus on using technology for constituency-level engagement.

News9 reported that his technology-oriented approach, organisational experience and ability to communicate in Gujarati, Hindi and English were among the characteristics associated with his suitability for the nationwide role.

What Happens to Tejasvi Surya?

Hemang Joshi will succeed Tejasvi Surya, the Bengaluru South MP who had served as BJYM national president. Following the change, Surya posted on X reflecting on a 14-year association with BJYM, saying that he had begun as a city-level worker and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Former BJP president JP Nadda and BJP organisational general secretary BL Santosh for their confidence in him.

Joshi's appointment comes at a time when youth issues and GenZ politics are receiving increasing attention, with parties attempting to understand and engage a younger electorate that communicates heavily through digital platforms.

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