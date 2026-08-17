New BJP Team: Smriti Irani To Piyush Goyal, Who Gets What In Rejig Ahead Of State Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the rejig of its office bearers according to a press release from the entity on Monday. Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry will be the National Treasurer of the party on Monday. Rajesh Mangal of Rajasthar was appointed as National Joint President of Rajasthan. Smriti Irani, who was a Union Cabinet Minister in 2024, is set to make a return to the party's forefront as one of its National General Secretaries alongside Vinod Tawde.

BJP's national president Nitin Nabin announced the names of the party members occupying the new positions.

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The National Vice Presidents of the BJP include:

Vasundhara Raje Scindia: Rajasthan

Tirath Singh Rawat: Uttarakhand

Ram Madhav: Delhi

Baijyant Jay Panda: Odisha

D Purandeshwari: Andhra Pradesh

Rekha Verma: Uttar Pradesh

Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi: Gujarat

Bharti Pravin Pawar: Maharashtra

Sardar Manpreet Singh Badal: Punjab

Lal Singh Arya: Madhya Pradesh

M. Nagaraja: Karnataka

Tariq Mansoor: Uttar Pradesh

Madhuchandra Kar: West Bengal

The National General Secretary of the organisation was identified as B.L. Santhosh of Delhi. The National Joint General Secretaries of the Party are Shivprakash of Mumbai and Saudan Singh of Chandigarh.



The National General Secretaries of the BJP are as follows:

Vinod Tawde: Maharashtra

Sunil Bansal: Delhi

Biplab Kumar Deb: Tripura

Smriti Irani: Uttar Pradesh

Satish Poonia: Rajasthan

Gajendra Patel: Madhya Pradesh

Harish Dwivedi: Uttar Pradesh

Sanjay Bhatia: Haryana

The party's National Secretaries consist of the following name:

Kavita Patidar: Madhya Pradesh

K. Surendran: Keralam

Bhola Singh: Uttar Pradesh

Pradip Varma: Jharkhand

Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel: Gujarat

Sandeep Pathak: Delhi

Phangnon Konyak: Nagaland

Sangeeta Yadav: Uttar Pradesh

Anil Antony: Keralam

M. Venkateshan:Tamil Nadu

Manoj Tigga:West Bengal

Siddharth Shambhu: Bihar

Swadesh Singh: Delhi

Mriganka Deo Barman: Assam

Rohan Gupta: Gujarat

Jai Prakash: Delhi

Other Positions

Central Office In-charge: Tarun Chugh, Punjab.

Central Office Secretary: Mahendra Pandey, Uttarakhand.

North-East Coordinator: Sambit Patra, Odisha.

North-East Joint Coordinator: Rajiv Babbar, Delhi.

All Cells Coordinator: Vishnu Datt Sharma, Madhya Pradesh.

All Cells Joint Coordinators: Rituraj Sinha, Bihar, and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh.

Minority Morcha presidents are as follows:

Central Office In-charge: Tarun Chugh, Punjab.

Central Office Secretary: Mahendra Pandey, Uttarakhand.

North-East Coordinator: Sambit Patra, Odisha.

North-East Joint Coordinator: Rajiv Babbar, Delhi.

All Cells Coordinator: Vishnu Datt Sharma, Madhya Pradesh.

All Cells Joint Coordinators: Rituraj Sinha, Bihar, and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh.

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The media convenors are as follows:

Media Convenor: Anil Baluni, Uttarakhand.

Media Co-Convenors: Ashish Usha Agrawal, Madhya Pradesh; Pradeep Bhandari, Delhi; and Siddharth Yadav, Delhi.

Social Media Convenor: Deepak Mhaskey, Chhattisgarh.

Social Media Co-Convenors: Priti Gandhi, Maharashtra; Shivanand Dwivedi, Delhi; Alok Bhatt, Uttarakhand; and Arun Yadav, Haryana.

The fresh appointments come ahead of the five-state assembly polls in early 2027. These states indlude Uttar Pradesh, Uattarakhan, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

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