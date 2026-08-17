Shehzad Poonawalla Officially Resigns From BJP. Here's What He Said In Letter To Party Chief Nitin Nabin

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has formally pressed ahead with his resignation from the party, writing to national president Nitin Nabin on Monday to reaffirm his decision to step down from all party positions, weeks after the leadership had initially declined to accept it.

In a letter dated August 17, Poonawalla referred to his July 30 communication, in which he had offered to step down from all BJP positions and give up his primary membership, citing “pressing financial and personal circumstances.”

He said the party had refused to accept that resignation and asked him to reconsider.

"But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP," he wrote, adding that recent developments had "forced me to reinforce and stand by my earlier decision," without elaborating further on what those events were.

Poonawalla thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh for the "platform and opportunities" given to him over the past five years, saying he was leaving "without any sense of hurt."

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He said he would move into the private sector but would continue to support Modi and the BJP "wherever possible."

"Like I said, I am only leaving the Vyavastha not the Vyakti or Vichar," he wrote, signalling that his exit was from the party structure and not from the ideology or leadership he has long backed.

Poonawalla, who joined the BJP in 2017 after a public fallout with the Congress over alleged rigging in that party's internal presidential election, had first signalled his intention to exit active politics after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but stayed on to assist the party through subsequent state elections.

There has been no official response from the BJP to Poonawalla's latest letter so far.

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