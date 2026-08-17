'We Source High-Quality Chicken': KFC After Outlet in Karnataka's Mangaluru Sealed

KFC has said it follows FSSAI rules and maintains the required food safety and hygiene standards after authorities sealed its outlet at City Centre Mall on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The action followed a customer complaint alleging that chicken ordered from the outlet online was stale, dark in colour and had a foul smell.

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The released statement reads that the information circulating about the incident does not represent the complete facts: "As a responsible brand, KFC is firmly committed to providing high levels of food safety, quality and hygiene. The information circulating doesn't depict the true facts. We source high-quality chicken from reputed suppliers across the country and actively comply with FSSAI guidelines, along with certain global quality standards, to serve quality food to our customers."

The food company clarified the complaints about rotten chicken, which led to the inspection and sealing of the facility: "The chicken we serve and store is as per norms and is prepared in-store every day, and each piece undergoes multiple stringent quality and safety checks from the suppliers' farm to the consumers' plate. We're fully cooperating with the concerned authorities and are reviewing the matter in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements."

"Any customer who wishes to know more about KFC's strict kitchen procedures and safety protocols can contact the restaurant manager for a kitchen tour," it added.

Customer Complaint Triggers Inspection

The complaint was reportedly filed after former Mangaluru Mayor and BJP leader Kavitha Sanil ordered chicken through Swiggy. According to the complaint, the child noticed that the chicken appeared dark or black, had an unpleasant taste and emitted a foul smell.

Following the complaint, officials from Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration Department conducted a surprise inspection at the outlet.

Officials Check Chicken Stock, Storage

During the inspection, officials examined the kitchen, storeroom, deep freezers, cold-storage units and other storage facilities. They reportedly found frozen chicken with packaging dates going back to March.

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The authorities subsequently sealed the outlet's godown or storage facility. Further legal or regulatory action will depend on the laboratory test results.

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