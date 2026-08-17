Schneider Electric Infrastructure Share Price Slumps Over 12% After Q1 Results. What Should Investors Do?

Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price fell over 12% in early trade on Monday after the company reported its Q1 results, with a sharp fall in its net profit. Schneider Electric shares plunged as much as 12.30% to Rs 1,200.05 apiece on the BSE.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure, the Indian arm of French energy technology major Schneider Electric, reported a 69.9% drop in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 12.4 crore as compared with Rs 41.2 crore in the year-ago quarter, impacted by commodity price volatility and the lag in passing on higher input costs on certain legacy orders.

The company's revenue growth in Q1FY27 was moderate at 4.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 651.4 crore, due to project execution timelines and the phased conversion of recent order wins into sales.

During the June quarter, the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly order intake of Rs 915 crore, driven by strong demand across emerging segments like data centres and semiconductors. Order backlog as on 30 June 2026 stood at Rs 2,169 crore, up 32.7% YoY.

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At the operating level, EBITDA during the June quarter decreased 50.9% to Rs 34.1 crore from Rs 69.4 crore, while EBITDA margin compressed to 5.2% from 11.2%, YoY.

Technical Outlook

Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price opened with a gap down and slipped below its 100-day EMA, signalling weakness.

“The RSI is trending lower and has slipped below the 40-mark, indicating bearish momentum. The DI- has crossed above DI+ on the ADX indicator, suggesting that sellers are beginning to assert their dominance over buyers. Schneider Electric stock has also slipped below its 20-week EMA for the first time since late January 2026,” said Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

According to him, the 50-day EMA zone of Rs 1,325 – Rs 1,330 is likely to act as an immediate resistance, with Schneider Electric shares are expected to remain under pressure as long as it trades below this zone.

At 9:35 AM, Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price was trading 11.11% lower at Rs 1,216.35 apiece on the BSE.

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