Karnataka PGCET 2026 Results To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download KEA Scorecard

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the Karnataka PGCET 2026 results soon. Once declared, the results will be available on the official KEA website.

The PGCET MBA and MCA exams were held on June 14. The MTech exam was conducted on May 23. The final Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Scorecard will include the candidate's marks and rank. The PGCET rank is important for admission to postgraduate courses in colleges across Karnataka.

Candidates can use their PGCET number to check and download their results. The result link will be activated on the official website once KEA announces it.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Date And Time

KEA has not announced the exact date and time for the Karnataka PGCET 2026 result. Candidates are awaiting the MBA, MCA and MTech results on the official KEA portal.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result will be provided here -> Direct Link

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Steps To Download KEA Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website: KEA PGCET 2026.

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2026 result link.

Step 3: Enter your PGCET number.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future use.

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Why Does KEA PGCET Scorecard Matters?

This state-level exam determines admission to professional postgraduate programs like MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech, and M.Arch in several government, university, and private-aided colleges across Karnataka. KEA is expected to announce the results shortly. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Marks Vs Expected Rank

Based on previous years' trends, candidates can get an idea of their expected Karnataka PGCET 2026 rank based on their marks. The estimated ranges are:

90 - 100 marks: Rank 1 to 500

80 - 89 marks: Rank 501 to 1,000

70 - 79 marks: Rank 1,001 to 1,400

60 - 69 marks: Rank 1,401 to 2,000

50 - 59 marks: Rank 2,001 to 7,000

40 - 49 marks: Rank 7,001 to 15,000

These are indicative estimates based on previous-year trends and are not an official KEA rank predictor.

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