Shakti Pumps Stock Surges After Company Bags Rs 112 Crore Order From MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps India Ltd.'s shares gained on Tuesday after the company received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. for the supply of 4,755 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

Around 1 p.m. today, the stock was trading at Rs 445.4 apiece on the NSE, gaining around 0.45% from its previous close at Rs 443.4. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 inched up over 0.63% to trade at around 22,697.8.

This new order will add to the existing order book of the company, which stood at around Rs 1,000 crore at the end of July 2026, offering further revenue visibility for the company.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Shakti Pumps Order Details

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing, and commissioning of off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems. The order has been awarded by MSEDCL, a domestic entity.

The order covers 3 HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP pumps for the entire state of Maharashtra under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana.

The total value of the work order stands at Rs 103.01 crore, while the value including GST is Rs 112.18 crore.

The execution timeline for the order is, however, just 60 days from the receipt of the work order or the notice to proceed.

Shakti Pumps Share Price

Shakti Pump's shares have been under pressure for a year now, losing more than 45% over the past year. In 2026 so far, the stock has been down close to 40% alone.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 25.7 times, with a market cap of Rs 5,496.15 crore.

Also Read: Rs 10,000 Crore SME Growth Fund Likely To Get Cabinet Nod: Sources

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.