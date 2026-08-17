The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 31: Christopher Nolan Film Stays Strong In India, Worldwide

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to hold its ground at the box office in its fifth week. The Matt Damon starrer film saw a decent weekend and is still drawing audiences in India and overseas.

Here's a look at its latest box office numbers.

India Box Office Day 31

The Odyssey earned Rs 1.59 crore net in India and Rs 1.77 crore gross on Day 31. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 179.63 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 213.40 crore and and Rs 6,350 crore overseas, according to Sacnilk.

Box Office Journey So Far

The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3. Its Week 1 total was Rs 90.30 crore.

The film added Rs 44.95 crore in Week 2, Rs 23.50 crore in Week 3 and another Rs 16.20 crore in Week 4. In Week 5, the film earned Rs 1.26 crore on Friday, Rs 1.83 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.59 crore on Sunday.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Odyssey has crossed $1 billion worldwide, with around $1.291 billion so far, including $504.6 million from North America and $786.2 million overseas. The film has also surpassed The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King at the global box office.

IMAX has contributed a record $289.3 million, around 26% of the global total. The film also recently released in mainland China, which could further boost its worldwide run.

About The Film

Based on Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey brings together a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron.

Made on a reported $250 million budget, the film is another ambitious addition to Christopher Nolan's filmography, combining a large-scale mythological story with his signature visual style.

Weekly Collections

Week 1: Rs 90.30 crore

Week 2: Rs 44.95 crore

Week 3: Rs 23.50 crore

Week 4: Rs 16.20 crore

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