SpiceJet Gets Relief As NCLT Defers Orders On Eight Insolvency Petitions

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will pronounce orders on Aug. 19 on eight insolvency petitions filed against SpiceJet by lessors, after the airline informed the tribunal that it would settle all matters with the lessors.

The NCLT was scheduled to pass its final order on the eight Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process petitions on Aug. 8. At least eight lessors had filed CIRP petitions against the airline. SpiceJet informed the NCLT that it will settle all matters with the lessors, according to the airline's submission before the tribunal.

The NCLT will now pronounce its orders on Aug. 19.

(This is a develping story and will be updated shortly.)

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